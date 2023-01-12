ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Don
3d ago

The feds already looked at this and no charges were filed. What Cleveland needs is a new safety director because the current director is incompetent

Reply
7
David M
3d ago

I don't care what they have to do to keep criminals off the streets.

Reply(6)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter

A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials identify three people shot to death in domestic violence incident in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials have identified the three people who were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident Friday night in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Miguel Gonzalez, 69, of Cleveland; Angelic Gonzalez, 34, of Cleveland; and Jayden Baez, 16, of Cleveland. The 8-year-old girl and 48-year-old man sent to MetroHealth for their gunshots remain in the hospital in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
WBKO

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Police recover stolen truck and investigate assault at retirement home: Chagrin Falls police blotter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Charges are pending a police investigation into a 4:53 p.m. Jan. 5 incident. Police responded to the scene where a man aggressively threw an elderly female to the ground resulting in her being transported to the hospital with injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital after EMS checked him.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy