Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO