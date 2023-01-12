ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Midday” game were:

9-1-1-0-4

(nine, one, one, zero, four)

