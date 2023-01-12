Read full article on original website
Democrats want to spend Connecticut's surplus on relief for housing, tax and energy costs
Connecticut Democrats are taking advantage of the state’s current fiscal buoyancy to push a legislative agenda that includes a number of socially liberal programs this year. The agenda would help boost the state’s economy by making it more attractive for young families, said Bob Duff, state Senate majority leader.
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. President Joe Biden has declared the storms a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.
Texas prisoners go on hunger strike to protest solitary confinement
Dozens of men held in solitary confinement in Texas prisons are on a hunger strike to protest the practice. They want the state to limit who is held there and for how long. Paul Flahive is the technology and entrepreneurship reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.
