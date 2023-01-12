ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Police: Driver fails to yield, causing deadly crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night. According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol stops 49 human smuggling attempts during 5-day period

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted 49 human smuggling attempts during a five-day period. That led to the interception of 277 smuggled migrants, from the Ysleta port of entry to Deming in Southern New Mexico. All migrants were medically screened and evaluated. Migrants who fall under Title 42 sere […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One man dead after car crash in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Special Traffic Investigations responded to a crash in the Lower Valley that killed one man Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 6700 block of El Paso Drive according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. According to police, a car was traveling eastbound...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Anthony ISD parent claims her student was left outside during a lockdown

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The mother of an Anthony ISD student is upset after she claims her son was left outside after the school ordered a lockdown during an intense police chase last Thursday. Valerie Ramirez told ABC-7 she dropped off her 9-year-old son, Zachary, at Anthony Elementary School, but only a few minutes later, The post Anthony ISD parent claims her student was left outside during a lockdown appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news The post Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

