During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migration CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
KFOX 14
Police look for couple that left man with serious injuries in hit-and-run in central EP
Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a couple that crashed with a 35-year-old man and left him with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in central El Paso. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Montana and Rosewood Street Sunday morning at 2:18 a.m. December 18th. According to...
Police: Driver fails to yield, causing deadly crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night. According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was […]
Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
Border Patrol stops 49 human smuggling attempts during 5-day period
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted 49 human smuggling attempts during a five-day period. That led to the interception of 277 smuggled migrants, from the Ysleta port of entry to Deming in Southern New Mexico. All migrants were medically screened and evaluated. Migrants who fall under Title 42 sere […]
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
Police: Man dies when he fails to negotiate curve, hits guard rail and wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 59-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in South-Central El Paso when he lost control of his vehicle in a sharp curve, hit a guard rail and concrete barrier and was ejected, El Paso police said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday along the 6700 block of El […]
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. No back up has been reported, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, deputies were dispatched Saturday to Loop 375, Mile Marker 19, on Transmountain Rd., in reference to a single Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Both individuals […]
cbs4local.com
One man dead after car crash in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Special Traffic Investigations responded to a crash in the Lower Valley that killed one man Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 6700 block of El Paso Drive according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. According to police, a car was traveling eastbound...
1 person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police report. The crash happened along Dyer at Ameen. No other details are immediately available, but we will update this story when we learn more. It was the second fatal crash in Northeast El […]
List of El Paso closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list on what will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list on what will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KVIA
Court documents state San Elizario mayor made false claims about how her vehicle was damaged
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- The mayor of San Elizario is accused of filing a false insurance claim in which she received a payment of $11,094, according to documents obtained by ABC-7. Isela Reyes was arrested Tuesday. According to the documents, on March 6, 2022, an employee of Reyes crashed into...
1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
KVIA
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Cesar Chavez Border Highway Saturday morning. Police say the call came in at 4:30 a.m. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop...
Anthony ISD parent claims her student was left outside during a lockdown
ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The mother of an Anthony ISD student is upset after she claims her son was left outside after the school ordered a lockdown during an intense police chase last Thursday. Valerie Ramirez told ABC-7 she dropped off her 9-year-old son, Zachary, at Anthony Elementary School, but only a few minutes later, The post Anthony ISD parent claims her student was left outside during a lockdown appeared first on KVIA.
Confirmed-The Best Menudo In The World Is Made In El Paso, Texas
We may not have gotten the best burrito in Texas honors ... which was BS ... but we got this one on a global scale. I found this "best of" list via tasteatlas.com who absolutely did right by giving an El Paso restaurant the props on this one. We are,...
1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
New York City mayor may visit migrant camp near Sacred Heart during visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams is expected to be in El Paso this weekend with plans to tour the border. His visit comes after last year when the City of El Paso was sending chartered buses of migrants to New York. New York City Mayor Adams shared […]
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news The post Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
How a South Texas district is able to run a school in El Paso — and why local education leaders are concerned
The prekindergarten classroom inside the child care center on East Redd Road looks like most others in the region. Three- and 4-year-olds gathered around miniature tables on a late December morning as they colored phonics worksheets with crayons. Two teachers hovered nearby keeping them focused on the activity. But unlike...
Free care coming for veterans in suicidal crisis, a look at resources in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Military Veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care starting on Tuesday. They will be able to receive care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or private facility. “Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve – no matter […]
