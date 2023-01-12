Tessie Crow of Longhorn Fashions joined Steph and Rosie to share some “cap-tivating” news…they expanded their hat bar area at their store-front in Austin. They have so many different hats, hat bands, feathers, flowers, and charms to pick from in their hat bar area. You can build the custom hat of your dreams any time during store hours or you can set up an appointment to host a custom hat party for you and your friends. Email longhornfashions@gmail.com to set up an appointment for a group over 4 and for busy days like Saturday to make sure you have a hat designer available to help you!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO