Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Austin group against I-35 expansion wants to keep momentum going in 2023
Executive Director of Rethink35 Adam Greenfield said the group will continue its campaign against widening the major road through means it found successful last year.
You Can Stay In A Real Castle Right Here In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of real castles where you can stay overnight.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Historic Black-owned farm granted temporary injunction to stop developers on their land
The Travis County District Court granted an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction against AMTEX Housing – a California-based developer – for developing on the Alexander Farm – a Black-owned farmland that has been in the Alexander family for 175 years.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across Central Texas
Several marches and celebrations are planned for Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
The rodeo was Austin’s most-attended event in 2022
No offense, Michael Dell and Red Hot Chili Peppers, but horses and carnival rides are bigger draws coming out of the pandemic around these parts.
KXAN
Create A Custom Cap At Longhorn Fashions Hat Bar
Tessie Crow of Longhorn Fashions joined Steph and Rosie to share some “cap-tivating” news…they expanded their hat bar area at their store-front in Austin. They have so many different hats, hat bands, feathers, flowers, and charms to pick from in their hat bar area. You can build the custom hat of your dreams any time during store hours or you can set up an appointment to host a custom hat party for you and your friends. Email longhornfashions@gmail.com to set up an appointment for a group over 4 and for busy days like Saturday to make sure you have a hat designer available to help you!
New partnership: 40-120 asylum seekers will fly out of Austin airport each day
San Antonio asked for Austin's help after seeing an influx of asylum seekers coming to its city during their journey.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
Murder affidavit provides more details on Tuesday morning north Austin homicide
According to an affidavit, a 911 caller said her ex-boyfriend called her saying he shot someone, and he suspected they were dead.
