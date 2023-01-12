Read full article on original website
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World
Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 55 near Maple Lake. A van was going east when it lost control, spun around, and collided with a vehicle that was going west.
Bernick’s Awards Over $150,000 in Grants.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Bernick Family Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to local non-profits. Founded in 1989, the foundation supports organizations that reflect the family’s core values. Jason Bernick, Bernick’s Director of Corporate Affairs made the announcement Tuesday. This year's grant recipients will...
Stearns County to Consider County Road 136 Speed Study Request
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution requesting a speed study on County Road 136 between Highway 15 and 48th Avenue in St. Augusta. It's a little over a mile of County Road 136 just to the east of Highway 15. The...
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Minnesota Students Recognized Nationally For Caring About Their Classmates
Much to my surprise when I turned on the television this morning I found CBS' Sunday Morning program profiling a 5th-grade class from a Minnesota elementary school that took matters into their own hands to make sure ALL kids were able to enjoy recess, no matter their physical abilities. I gotta admit, you might need a tissue when you watch the segment.
The Ledge Amphitheater Announces First Concert for 2023 Season
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The first concert scheduled for the Ledge Amphitheater this year has been announced. Gojira and Mastodon will be playing in central Minnesota on August 27th as part of their North American Co-Headline Arena Tour. Grammy Award-nominated French heavey metal luminaries Gojira will join forces with...
Four People Arrested After Stand Off in Mille Lacs County
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Four people were arrested during an incident in Mille Lacs County on Saturday night. The sheriff says the standoff in Princeton Township began when a deputy tried to serve papers at a home. After he knocked on the door the deputy says he saw a gun with a red laser was pointed at him from inside the home.
NFL Commissioner Makes Young Minnesota Vikings Fans Year With Super Bowl Tickets
The most adorable boy at the Vikings Game yesterday received something that made him absolutely lose his mind, and the best part is he's overcome some pretty incredible odds to have this exciting moment. MEET CHARLIE. Charlie Huizinga, a young boy battling Leukemia, was awarded Super Bowl 57 tickets on...
Sartell Schools Set to Open Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is preparing to welcome the next generation of learners. Oak Ridge Early Learning Center is gearing up for registration for their preschool and kindergarten programs for this fall. Julie Thom is the early childhood coordinator at Oak Ridge. She says this...
Watch As Minnesotans Show Their True ‘Colors’ Before Big Playoff Game
We may have lost in the playoffs yesterday, but before the game, we were all excited to see what was going to happen. This drone footage of all the purple and gold lights around the cities shows our unity and excitement about our big moment. THANKS FOR AN EXCITING SEASON.
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out
By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
Minnesota Playoff Futility Has Entered Mind-Blowing Territory
I was nine years old when the Twins won the World Series in 1991. I remember watching the games on television and attending the parade in Minneapolis after they won. In fact, I even went to Game Two thanks to my grandpa. If I only knew then what I know...
Huskies Shut Out Colorado College, Gophers Rout Notre Dame
The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams both closed the weekend with shutout wins, the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud State women's basketball team, St. John's hockey and basketball teams, Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and Timberwolves also found themselves in the win column on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State women's and CSB hockey teams fell to get swept in their weekend series', and the SCSU men's basketball team, CSB basketball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will make their first postseason appearance since 2020 and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to get back to .500 with a Big 10 matchup at home.
One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking!
We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
