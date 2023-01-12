Read full article on original website
Darth Revan
3d ago
They need to be looking locally, or they need to be looking at a job at Walmart. They've failed our kids and our community long enough. They need to do better or things may get unpleasant.
2
Billings music teacher looks to start classical education school
A woman who has taught for nearly a half century has become inspired to start a classical education school for kindergarten through 12th graders.
The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice
The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
KULR8
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
ypradio.org
Yellowstone County law enforcement flags jail space, staff as public safety priorities
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Billings Wednesday to discuss public safety and his budget proposals. Local authorities flagged a need for more jail space and staff. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said capacity challenges at the county jail are a barrier to everyday police operations amid increasing rates of violent crime and domestic assault.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Laurel Outlook
‘It’s the wild west’
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
KULR8
Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump Opens on West End
The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
Montana now tops states with the highest flu cases in the nation
Walgreens tracks cases using retail prescription data and this week placed Montana as seventh highest in the nation for new cases.
Our Chat with the Blue Angels Pilots in Billings
We got a chance to catch up with the two US Navy Blue Angels pilots before they took off Saturday morning. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught are the #7 and the #8 pilots for the Blue Angels. The whole team will be on the ground later this summer for the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Montana.
I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings
Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
How Many Lives Do We Have to Lose Before We Realize This is Serious, Montana?
Do you feel safe when you leave work at night? I stopped yesterday at the beauty shop to get a haircut and started a conversation with the ladies while under the hair dryer. Just kidding... But she was telling me that when the girls leave at night after closing they...
Families of Billings shooting spree victims seek community's help
“We’re really still trying to comprehend it. Trying to wrap our minds around it,” sister Lisa Chavez said.
KULR8
Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Blue Angels alumni welcome current crew to Billings
It's been 35 years since the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels put on a show in Billings. The squadron of high flying air acrobats will be here in August gave a preview on Friday.
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
