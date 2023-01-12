ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Darth Revan
3d ago

They need to be looking locally, or they need to be looking at a job at Walmart. They've failed our kids and our community long enough. They need to do better or things may get unpleasant.

The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice

The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Daily Montanan

Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately

Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Laurel Outlook

‘It’s the wild west’

Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
KULR8

Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
yourbigsky.com

New Town Pump Opens on West End

The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
103.7 The Hawk

Our Chat with the Blue Angels Pilots in Billings

We got a chance to catch up with the two US Navy Blue Angels pilots before they took off Saturday morning. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught are the #7 and the #8 pilots for the Blue Angels. The whole team will be on the ground later this summer for the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Montana.
103.7 The Hawk

I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings

Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
KULR8

Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary

BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
