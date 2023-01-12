ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Social media sleuths find fireworks harassment suspect in Iowa

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxgHs_0kCexhMT00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have found the people they believe harassed an elderly couple and shot fireworks at their south side Des Moines home, causing $1,000 in damage.

Michael Porter (WHO 13)

The Des Moines Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday afternoon to identify two trucks linked to the incidents and it didn’t take long for tips to come flooding in.

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

Sgt. Paul Parizek told WHO 13 neighbors helped them identify 42-year-old Michael Porter as a suspect and he was arrested Wednesday night. Porter was booked into the Polk County Jail at 12:05 a.m. Thursday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief. He has already bonded out of jail.

A 16-year-old is also charged with the same offenses in the case. Their name has not been released.

Investigators believe the harassment started after the couple called the police about children riding motorized mini-bikes late at night a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel

AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Woman thought to be dead found alive at Iowa funeral home

The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. The Ankeny Fire Department said its crews were called to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory on West First Street, around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart Police file charges in Burglary of Daycare

(Stuart) Stuart Police have filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittani Nicole Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Kendrick Reusswig, both of Des Moines, for their alleged involvement in a December 27th, 2022 burglary of a daycare facility in Stuart. On December 28th, Stuart Police were made aware of a burglary that had...
STUART, IA
WHO 13

Elderly couple being harassed with fireworks, Des Moines Police say

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help to identify two distinctive trucks and their owners which are possibly connected to the harassment of an elderly couple. According to an online post by DMPD, police say the elderly couple on the south side of Des Moines has been repeatedly tormented […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Check out these 2023 MLK Day events around Iowa

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day is a state and federal holiday that will be observed Monday. Here are some ways Iowans can celebrate this week: The Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of African Americans will host its 34th annual celebration honoring King’s life and legacy at 10:45 a.m. Monday. The virtual […] The post Check out these 2023 MLK Day events around Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

January Antlerless Season underway

(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault

(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
CRESTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy