Read full article on original website
Related
Why Ernie Malik In NCIS: Hawaii Looks So Familiar
CBS' "NCIS" has always been the comfort food of network television in more ways than one. It contains all your favorite elements of procedural drama and there is a lot of it. Who would have guessed that the backdoor pilot of "JAG" would go on to be such a long-running success? But a success it is, so much so that it has spawned a collection of spin-offs. And as the MCU has already discovered, "NCIS" has also explored the concept extended universes.
The Last Of Us: Episode 1 Recap - Look For The Blight
Here we are at last. HBO's brave endeavor of bringing one of the most groundbreaking games ever to the small screen has finally been released for all the world to see. Critics already hyped it up with its nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, but is the live-action iteration of "The Last of Us" really that good? Well, if the first episode is any indication, we're in for some truly gripping television for the next nine weeks. Mixing all-new elements to keep fans guessing just as much as audience members going in blind, Episode 1 did an impeccable job of ensuring the tone and the terror of "The Last of Us" game wasn't lost in the adaptation.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Doesn't Think Her Character Is Any Match For Beth
Since it hit the airwaves in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has pulled exactly zero punches in honoring the storied genre that birthed it. That includes a near-endless parade of tough guys and gals doing the sorts of things tough guys and gals tend to do. Indulging in high-minded machismo has, of course, become Sheridan's calling card of late. And "Yellowstone" remains ground zero for such characterizations, particularly those of the female persuasion. In fact, midway through its fifth season on the air, "Yellowstone" introduced more cunning, tough-willed women than pretty much any show on television, with Sheridan reveling often in taking their toughness into the bare-knuckle realm.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
Patrick Swayze Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Patrick Swayze literally rolled his way onto the Hollywood scene in the much-maligned "Skatetown U.S.A." in 1979. However, the actor's appearance in 1983's "The Outsiders" solidified his membership as the eldest constituent of The Brat Pack, which featured up-and-coming actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. (per IMDb). Swayze and the group's popularity soared in the '80s. In addition to being part of a pack of performers who arguably brought about a cinema renaissance for teenage angst and coming-of-age movies, Swayze soon blazed his own trail thanks to the role of Johnny in "Dirty Dancing."
The Ending Of Hunters Season 2 Explained
This article contains spoilers for Season 1 and Season 2 of "Hunters." History is full of tales that continue to astound us for many years after they took place. As fans of Amazon Prime's "Hunters" know, not every story from the past has a satisfying conclusion. For instance, despite the unspeakable atrocities committed by the Nazis before, during, and after World War II, many higher-ups not only survived but thrived after the war. Yet, as mortifying as that is, there is also a lengthy history of justice-seeking Nazi Hunters who traveled to the ends of the earth to track these criminals down and eliminate the threat they posed.
John Larroquette Still Hasn't Watched The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Despite Narrating Them
Though John Larroquette has been acting in a variety of roles for nearly 50 years, the performer is known primarily for his comedic work in shows like "Night Court," and "The John Larroquette Show." Still, that hasn't stopped the actor from broadening his horizons with a wide scope of credits on his resume that shows he can handle just about anything. As a result, Larroquette is also well known for roles in series like "The Practice" and "Boston Legal" (via IMDb).
The Last Of Us' Premiere Somehow Makes The Game's Intro Even More Heart-Shattering
If you're familiar with the game it's based on, you already know that the very first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" begins by setting up the universe in a particularly heartbreaking way. You also know that Joel's (Pedro Pascal) daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker) is doomed from the moment she appears onscreen. Still, before "The Last of Us" moves to its amazing apocalyptic setting, we get to spend some time with her.
What's The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 1?
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1. After years of anticipation, an adaptation of "The Last of Us" is finally out. Based on the PlayStation 3 video game of the same name, a live-action take on the best-seller has been in the works since the title hit store shelves in 2013. Originally meant to be a feature film with "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi as producer, the zombie apocalypse drama fell into development hell. Neil Druckmann, creative director and cowriter behind the game, revealed to the New Yorker that the big screen take on the project failed to move forward at Screen Gems due to executives demanding a bigger and "sexier" scope.
Hopper And Joyce's Relationship On Stranger Things Was Not A Forgone Conclusion
When "Stranger Things" dropped its first season on Netflix in 2016, it quickly rocketed to popularity, turning its cast into superstars in the years since. In particular, the paranormal thriller series was a career revival for Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, and made a leading man of David Harbour, who portrays the fan favorite Jim Hopper, police chief of Hawkins, Indiana.
Road To Perdition Details Only Huge Fans Know About The Tom Hanks Hit
Sam Mendes' sophomore endeavor, "Road to Perdition," may have not garnered the incredible Oscar buzz of his directorial debut "American Beauty," but the 2002 pic still boasted a highly lauded, award-winning cast and crew. The pic, an elegiac gangster film, explored the complexity of the father-son bond and the lengths some fathers go to protect their sons.
Criminal Minds Fans Are In Full Support Of Paget Brewster's Updated Look
Paget Brewster is sporting a "new" look in Paramount+'s "Criminal Minds: Evolution." One of the stronger aspects of this sequel-reboot is the show's attempt to depict some semblance of off-screen change for the characters, which occurred during the show's irregularly long hiatus. David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) has lost more than most of his peers, throwing himself blindly into his violent work as a result, while Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) had begun a journey of self-reflection and healing that ultimately drove her away from criminal justice entirely.
The Kingkiller Chronicle Fans Envision Willem Dafoe As Their Ideal Actor For The Cthaeh
There aren't many contemporary fantasy franchises as popular as "The Kingkiller Chronicle." Created by author Patrick Rothfuss, the beloved fantasy book series tells the story of Kvothe, a man who has already taken to living under a pseudonym as a low-key innkeeper by the time "The Name of the Wind," the first installment in "The Kingkiller Chronicle" series, begins. Throughout the book series' first two installments, Kvothe recounts in excruciating detail the story of his life and, specifically, how he transformed as a younger man from a wandering musician into a notorious wizard known as "Kingkiller."
Who Played Nancy Casey On Chicago Fire?
Since its inception more than a decade ago, NBC's "One Chicago" franchise has always endeavored to be a sort of family affair. That's in large part the result of the franchise's ambitious setup, which finds the three dramas sharing not only locations and storylines, but characters as well. Some of those characters even share legit familial connections.
The Tyler And Garcia Kiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution Certainly Got Fans' Attention
"Criminal Minds," and its new subtitled season "Evolution," has had plenty of time to cultivate long-lasting friendships, as well as romances (both long-lasting or just a flash in the pan). One of the most long-lasting relationships on the show has been between JJ Jareau (A.J. Cook) and Will LaMontange Jr. (Josh Stewart), which has resulted in both marriage and children between the two. Similarly, Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) and Savannah (Rochelle Aytes) have also gotten married and had children. However, not all relationships work out in "Criminal Minds." Just look at the different flings Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) has experienced — that guy simply can't catch a break!
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0