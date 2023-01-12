ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton

An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Free healthcare clinic offered in Knoxville

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free pop-up healthcare clinic in Knoxville this weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE to sponsor Covenant Health Marathon

The Knoxville Marathon is coming up in April. Race organizers stop by WATE to share what you need to know.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested

The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Office on Aging talks about upcoming KCSO and MDC Aging Adult Resource Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair. The Aging Adult Resource Fair will […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour.  Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

The Muse Knoxville celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The Muse Knoxville, alongside River & Rail Theatre, celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This free event is open to anyone and everyone while the building’s space allows. The Muse Knoxville celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For more...
KNOXVILLE, TN

