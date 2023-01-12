Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
WATE
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia
The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia.
WATE
Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton
An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
WATE
Free healthcare clinic offered in Knoxville
Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free pop-up healthcare clinic in Knoxville this weekend.
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place.
WATE
WATE to sponsor Covenant Health Marathon
The Knoxville Marathon is coming up in April. Race organizers stop by WATE to share what you need to know.
Public attends MLK Youth Symposium at Austin-East
Austin-East High School hosted this year's MLK Symposium with the theme "Moving Toward Freedom, Justice and Equality."
WATE
Go back in time with WATE-TV as a longtime employee retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the...
WATE
Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested
The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder.
WATE
Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations
The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices."
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing.
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
Report: Knoxville among cities with worst life expectancy
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
RAM brings free healthcare clinic for those in need to Knoxville
Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free pop-up healthcare clinic in Knoxville this weekend. The clinic will offer medical, dental and vision services for no cost.
Office on Aging talks about upcoming KCSO and MDC Aging Adult Resource Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair. The Aging Adult Resource Fair will […]
Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival honors Lisa Marie Presley
The first annual Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival started just one day after the public learned of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis's daughter.
Is your stuffed animal best? Find out at the Morristown Stuffed Animal Pageant
Do you have the cutest stuffed animal? The city of Morristown's Park and Recreation Department is working to find out with their annual stuffed animal pageant.
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour. Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
WATE
The Muse Knoxville celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The Muse Knoxville, alongside River & Rail Theatre, celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This free event is open to anyone and everyone while the building's space allows.
