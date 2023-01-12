Great Falls man charged with deliberate homicide after calling 911 to report body found in his yard

Read full article on original website
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
A Spokane, Wash., man admitted to trafficking charges Jan. 11 after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in federal...
Court documents released for Great Falls homicide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard.
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
Good News And Bad News, Great Falls: Building Permits Up, Crime Up
Well, Great Falls friends and neighbors, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news. According to a recent analysis by the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department new construction and building permits are not just on an upward trend over the past year, they’re up by a lot.
Three grizzlies euthanized after testing positive for bird flu
The following is a press release from Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. HELENA – Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall. The three bears, one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and another near Kalispell, were observed to be in poor condition and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues. They were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition. These were the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears. A fox and a skunk in Montana also tested positive for HPAI last year, and the virus has been found in raccoons, black bears and even a coyote in other states and countries.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Business Bites: Ignite 2023; Central Avenue Meats, Enbar, The Block closed for upgrades
Local businesses and organizations gave updates on their projects during Ignite, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority on Jan. 13. Montana Specialty Mills announced their expansion project to improve the facility’s production capabilities through new, quality equipment and other upgrades, according to Dave Loboy, company president. Pasta Montana...
Montana Pro Rodeo Sees Largest Turnout in a Decade
It may have been the weather. It might have been the fans wanting to turn out in force after all the COVID interruptions. Whatever the reason, the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls this past weekend drew the biggest crowd in a decade. And the hometown fans were blessed to see a hometown cowboy walk away with some of the biggest attention.
City Commission to consider $11 million water treatment plant project contract
City Commissioners will consider awarding a $11 million contract to Sletten Construction Company for the water treatment plant solids mitigation project during their Jan. 17 meeting. Staff is recommending approval of the contract, along with a separate contract for a $546,700 professional services agreement to Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services,...
