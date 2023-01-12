Read full article on original website
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Doesn't Think Her Character Is Any Match For Beth
Since it hit the airwaves in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has pulled exactly zero punches in honoring the storied genre that birthed it. That includes a near-endless parade of tough guys and gals doing the sorts of things tough guys and gals tend to do. Indulging in high-minded machismo has, of course, become Sheridan's calling card of late. And "Yellowstone" remains ground zero for such characterizations, particularly those of the female persuasion. In fact, midway through its fifth season on the air, "Yellowstone" introduced more cunning, tough-willed women than pretty much any show on television, with Sheridan reveling often in taking their toughness into the bare-knuckle realm.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Laura Prepon Explains Why That '70s Show Draws A Multigenerational Audience
"That '70s Show" may have been sold on the premise of nostalgia for the 1970s, but the show had a wide appeal beyond the generation that grew up in that era. Very few of the jokes were about the decade the show took place in, and instead, the show focused on teenage friendships that were universal to every generation. While the characters on the show would technically be baby boomers, the show aired while the millennial generation was still growing up and therefore appealed to the young people of its day.
Why You Rarely Hear From Jon Cryer Anymore
Even though Jon Cryer is not a massive star, he is certainly a Hollywood veteran with a few standout roles under his belt. After his noteworthy appearances in the popular TV shows "Two and a Half Men" and "Supergirl" along with the film that sparked his career, "Pretty in Pink," the talented actor has been the subject of a respectable amount of media coverage over the decades.
Cary Elwes Says Stranger Things Is 'Much More Terrifying' Than His Time Filming Saw
Cary Elwes, the man who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in "Saw," joined the "Stranger Things" cast in its third season. Enlisted to play Mayor Larry Kline, Elwes portrayed a crooked politician with his own interests at heart over the safety of his community. "Stranger Things 3" was the first time fans really got a look at the larger picture of Hawkins. For the first two seasons, the series focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) going missing, Will's lingering connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down, and the group of friends who battled the horrors flooding into their world.
Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Explains How She Got Two Taylor Sheridan Gigs For The Price Of One
In the expansive and fascinating world of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan has created a vast landscape of brutal characters. This doesn't just pertain to John Dutton (Kevin Costner), whose love for his children is only slightly eclipsed by his desire to hold on to his cattle ranching empire. Every one of the characters in the modern western seems to have some edge to them, especially the women. Beth (Kelly Reilly) is — in many ways — her father's daughter. Though she doesn't go near the horses, she still holds onto John's ideals, which makes her do many questionable things. But this season, Beth may get a run for her money with her current rival, Sarah (Dawn Olivieri).
Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut Taught Her How To Read When People Were Lying About The Budget
For actors who have spent their whole career portraying characters in front of the camera, stepping behind it must be one of the most eye-opening transitions there could be in the industry. For Anna Kendrick, who is making her directorial debut in 2023 (via EW), she's getting to experience this enlightening change, firsthand.
The Best Part Of Blue Bloods' Family Dinners Are The Arguments, In Tom Selleck's Opinion
Tom Selleck's breadth of work on television began with the actor spending years portraying smaller roles on TV shows like "The Young and the Restless," "Mannix," and "The Streets of San Francisco," but Selleck hit it big when he landed the titular role in "Magnum, P.I." However, despite his enormous success playing the private eye in the 1980s, today's audiences are more accustomed to seeing Selleck in the role of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods."
Catherine Keener's Seinfeld Appearance Was All Thanks To A Last-Minute Casting Change
Catherine Keener's not really what we'd consider a "television actor." Widely recognized for her roles in hits like 2017's "Get Out" and 2005's "The 40-Year Old Virgin," and Oscar-nominated turns in "Being John Malkovich" and "Capote," Keener is associated with thought-provoking, creatively ambitious and unique projects, and emotionally complex roles.
Seinfeld Fans Can Thank Larry David For Sidra's Infamous 'They're Real And They're Spectacular' Line
Just like any hit TV series, "Seinfeld" had its fair share of iconic moments. For some fans, there's actually too many to count. You've got the Junior Mint candy falling into the surgery patient, the Soup Nazi screaming, "no soup for you," and, of course, Elaine's (Julia Louis Dreyfus) infamous dancing. However, the majority of classic "Seinfeld" moments usually came from one of the four stars of the show. However, every now and then, one of these everlasting classics come from a guest star.
Mel Brooks' History Of The World Part 2 Debuts Its Trailer
It's been over 40 years since Mel Brooks' classic comedy film "History of the World Part 1" retold history in the most irreverent way possible. An anthology-style movie with vignettes spoofing various figures from all throughout human history, the 1981 film attained cult classic status in the years following its debut. However, despite the "Part 1" tagline in its title, a sequel never materialized — that is, until now.
