WIN: Sweet Start For Your Sweetheart From T and A Auto Service in Sioux Falls
Every winter you watch your loved one brave the arctic cold to start their vehicle. And every year you think, "I should get them a remote start." Now you can quit thinking, and do it, AND get it for free!. Your Friends in the auto repair business, T & A...
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter. Winter in South Dakota ain't no joke. It's not all winter wonderland and cute hat and glove combos. It's snowy and freaking cold under gray skies. Just the right combination of things to make you fantasize about Arizona.
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
The Poster That’s Hung on the Walls of South Dakota Farms for 40 Years
If you lived on a farm or visited a farm in the last 40 years you probably recognize these two little tykes. Actually, if you were in just about any shed, workshop, garage, or kitchen in farm country across North America in the 1980s and 90s you probably recognize these two miniature farmers.
Where are the Tallest Ski Areas in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It's not always the case in life, but when it comes to downhill skiing, bigger is indeed better. So if you want to strap on a pair of skis and stay close to home, where are you going to get the most bang for your buck in the Tri-State area?
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
Got Mail Sioux Falls? If the Answer Is No, Shovel around Your Mailbox
Thanks to this brutal winter we've been having so far, the snow continues to pile up in and around the Sioux Empire. Consequently, many residents are left asking the question, "hey, where's my mail?" If it's been a while since you've seen the mailman at your place, it's more than...
South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners
Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. Increase in gun...
Minnesota & Iowa Residents Can Blur Your Homes From Google Street View, South Dakota Too
If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in. Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
Most Attractive Jobs For A Romantic Partner In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
If you are searching for love in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota this dating app says these are jobs where the Most Attractive and Romantic potential lovers work. Valentine's Day is fast approaching. There are lots of dating apps and sites out there that claim they can help you find the perfect mate. But do they really deliver?
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
How Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota Rank As a Safe Driving States
How safe are you when you head out on any road? That's a question that has been on a lot of minds lately thanks to our wintry weather and what seems to be an early crop of serious potholes. But overall how safe are the roads in the U.S.? According...
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
Valentino’s Is Returning To Sioux Falls And Opening Soon!
Valentino's Italian Restaurant closed its doors on 41st street in Sioux Falls back in 2015. But now they are back and opening soon!. Valentino's Restaurant was famous in Sioux Falls for having its amazing pizza buffet with tons of great foods for the whole family. Now Valentino's is back in...
