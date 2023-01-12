ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn't get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. "It is beautiful," said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Challenges affecting egg supply and prices

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you've gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
BRANDON, SD
hubcityradio.com

Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it's already had it's soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It's been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota's first fulfillment center operational, he's looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

