BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
Jeremy Clarkson Attempts A Second Public Apology For 'Horrible' Meghan Markle Column
"I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible," the British media personality said in a new statement.
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
Shakira diss track breaks Latin YouTube viewing records
A song by Shakira about her ex-partner Gerard Pique cheating on her has broken YouTube records. The video for Out of Your League has been watched more than 63 million times in 24 hours, making it the most-watched Latin song in that time period. Shakira, 45, separated from former Barcelona...
BBC
Prince Harry: Family would never forgive me if I told all
Prince Harry claims he had enough material for "two books", and did not include some things in his memoir because his father and brother would never forgive him. He told the Daily Telegraph there were some things "I just don't want the world to know". He also said he wanted...
BBC
Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
We're wrapping up our live coverage of David Carrick now, but you can continue to follow our news story here. Today's page was written by Marita Moloney, Gem O'Reilly, Alys Davies, Krystyna Gajda, Jack Burgess, along with Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at Southwark Crown Court. Its was edited by...
BBC
Taylor Swift: Singer shocks fans at The 1975's London gig
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on stage at The 1975's London concert on Wednesday. The singer treated fans to the first live performance of her chart-topping song Anti-Hero, at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich. Swift was also photographed posing with Loose Women star Denise Welch, who was there...
BBC
New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
BBC
Concerns over Cambridge University fitness to study hearings raised
Concerns over Cambridge University's fitness to study process, described as being like "on trial", were raised in reviews after six students died. Two of the deaths, between March and September, were confirmed as suicide, with four suspected as such. In public health meetings about the deaths, fears were raised over...
BBC
Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd reveals chemotherapy treatment after diagnosis
A veteran Labour MP has revealed he is having chemotherapy after a recent cancer diagnosis, meaning he will not attend Parliament. Tony Lloyd, who has served Rochdale since 2017, said his doctors had told him to "socially isolate and avoid meetings". He said his immune system was "compromised" so he...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
