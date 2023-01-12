ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Two researchers aim to better understand L.A.’s homelessness crisis with smartphone surveys

Two California researchers aim to get a real-time understanding of homelessness using a perhaps unexpected resource found among unhoused people: smartphones. Benjamin Henwood, an associate professor of social work at the University of Southern California, and Randall Kuhn, a professor in the department of community health sciences at UCLA, have started a research program that surveys a sample of homeless people in Los Angeles County on a monthly basis through their phones.
