Two California researchers aim to get a real-time understanding of homelessness using a perhaps unexpected resource found among unhoused people: smartphones. Benjamin Henwood, an associate professor of social work at the University of Southern California, and Randall Kuhn, a professor in the department of community health sciences at UCLA, have started a research program that surveys a sample of homeless people in Los Angeles County on a monthly basis through their phones.
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' takes Best Picture at Critics Choice Awards
Top movie nominee "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won big at the 28th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, taking home honors for Best Picture as well as directing, screenplay, editing and best supporting actor. The top TV series awards went to "Better Call Saul" for Best...
