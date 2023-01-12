Read full article on original website
Related
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
Coroner investigates after finding a person in a burned vehicle
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, coroner confirms
The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified a person after a shooting.
FOX Carolina
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
FOX Carolina
Woodruff City Police: Woman dies after car catches fire, investigation underway
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police say they’re investigating after a woman died in a car which caught fire. Officers say they responded to the scene on Cavins Rd. at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say they’re unsure if the car caught fire on it’s own...
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
Upstate man gets 20 year sentence for crime spree
An Upstate man is set to spend the next two decades behind bars after a 10 month crime spree. The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says 37 year old, Duston Shane Daniel of Gaffney pleaded guilty last week to over 40 charges stemming
FOX Carolina
Inmate Dies In Laurens County
Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Restaurant Week is underway and FOX Carolina is highlighting some of the participating restaurants. Annual MLK breakfast in Anderson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Upstate...
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
Greenwood Co. inmates to be trained to use Narcan, identify overdose signs
Cornerstone partnered with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s office to try to prevent overdose deaths.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
FOX Carolina
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
WYFF4.com
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
wach.com
Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
Gaffney man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree
A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for a series of drug and property crime offenses.
WYFF4.com
Newberry County man tries to sell stolen construction equipment with his 2 children, gun in car, sheriff says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of trying to sell stolen construction equipment while armed and with his two children in the car. Authorities in Newberry County said on Tuesday they got a call from a concerned citizen who was trying to buy a Kubota skid steer from Facebook Marketplace.
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
WYFF4.com
Clemson University police warn students about deadly fentanyl that looks like candy
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University police issued a warning this week about a dangerous and deadly drug disguised as colorful candy. The warning was posted to the school's Facebook page, saying the information was from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement. Officials said warned about "an...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
Comments / 0