Laurens County, SC

WSPA 7News

SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
WSPA 7News

Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
FOX Carolina

Inmate Dies In Laurens County

Inmate Dies In Laurens County
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina

Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
wach.com

Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
