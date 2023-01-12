NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.

