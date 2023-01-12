Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip
Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
Thunder Complete Double-Digit Comeback, Knock Off Nets in Brooklyn
The Oklahoma City Thunder stole a victory from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Sunday evening, taking down the Nets 112-102. With the victory, OKC has now notched three consecutive wins, and has a season record of 21-23. In the absence of former MVP Kevin Durant, Nets guard Seth Curry...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando
While there’s obvious buzz around Franz Wagner of the Magic, his older brother is quietly developing into a solid rotational center in Orlando. Considering the Magic already have a pretty stacked frontcourt that includes young, rising talent, there’s a chance they could be convinced to part ways with an older player like Wagner. At 25 years old, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but Orlando has several younger prospects that have higher ceilings at similar positions.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Lakers News: Two 76ers Trade Ideas To Help LA’s Present, Philadelphia’s Future
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to stun Vegas oddsmakers and win against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of a tough Philadelphia 76ers club. Looking forward, we've sussed out a few potential trades that could behoove LA in the short-term and Philadelphia beyond this season. Of course, with a 26-16 record and 33-year-old James Harden aging by the day (a free agent this summer), would Philadelphia really be open to punting on the 2022-23 season? Possibly not, but these deals are worth thinking about.
Lakers News: Veteran Free Agent Big Men Impressed During Tryouts For LA Friday
On Friday, your Los Angeles Lakers tried out two veteran free agent centers for consideration as possible midseason additions: former four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and nine-year floor-spacing big Meyers Leonard. Cousins split his time last year as a backup for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Leonard, who became a...
Doc Rivers, Isaiah Joe Keep in Contact After Splitting
Isaiah Joe’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers was cut short. After landing in Philly as one of the team’s two second-round picks during the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe spent just two full seasons with the Sixers. By year three, he was on the chopping block during training camp and the preseason.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Injury Report: Nikola Jokic’s Updated Injury Status vs. Clippers
After listing the reigning back-to-back MVP as questionable with a right wrist injury, the Denver Nuggets have downgraded Nikola Jokic to out for Friday night's game vs. the LA Clippers. The official term the Nuggets are using is "right wrist, injury management" which indicates this is something Jokic has been dealing with.
Report: Jonquel Jones Headed to Liberty In Three-Team Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. A blockbuster three-team trade that would send Sun star and former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the Liberty is in the works, according to multiple reports. News of the deal was first reported by Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan and later confirmed by ESPN....
Miami Dolphins Need Same Effort From Skylar Thompson Today In Buffalo As Heat Get With Their Developmental Players
The Miami Dolphins start a seventh-round draft pick at quarterback in today's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. While the odds are against Dolphins and quarterback Skylar Thompson, they can always look at how the Miami Heat have thrived in these situations. Plenty of the Heat's unproven, developmental players, including Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have found postseason success, and the Dolphins need similar play from Thompson against the Buffalo Bills.
Lakers News: NBA Last Two-Minute Report Confirms Referees Missed Foul Call Against Dallas
Well, Los Angeles Lakers fans, if you think your Lakers may have been denied some potentially game-sealing charity stripe tries at some point during a chippy 119-115 double-overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA agrees with you. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that the NBA released its Last Two...
