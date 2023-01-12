Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
hogville.net
Kenny Guiton, Hogs rebuild wide receiver room
FAYETTEVILLE — After seeing five of the top six receptions leaders from 2022 exit the program Kenny Guiton had to hit the recruiting trail. Only running back Rocket Sanders returns among the top six in receptions. Sanders caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for third on the squad. The top wide receiver returning from 2022 is Bryce Stephens who caught nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
hogville.net
Diamond Hogs land 2024 Omaha prospect Lewis
After getting a look at the University of Arkansas baseball program a second timeover the weekend, Nebraska 2024 prospect Tyson Lewis decided it should be his future home. Lewis, a 6-2, 190-pound junior infielder, outfielder and right handed pitcher from Omaha’s Millard West High School, committed to the Razorbacks on Monday after attending an Arkansas camp a day earlier at Baum-Walker Stadium.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks stay on the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday (Jan. 18). Tipoff at Mizzou Arena is set for 8 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network. • This will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas...
hogville.net
WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews matchup with No. 3 LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team doesn’t have it easy when it comes to this week’s games. On Thursday, they head to Baton Rouge to take on No. 3 LSU for the second time this season. The Tigers beat the Hogs 69-45 back in December.
hogville.net
Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The portal window is coming to a close, but still, some names Hog fans should be looking out for. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team gets into all of them.
hogville.net
Marcus Whitmore Jr. going for dad’s JUCO tackles record
FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West linebacker Marcus Whitmore Jr. has committed to continue his football career at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. Whitmore, 6-1, 215, is the son of Marcus Whitmore, who was an All-America linebacker and four-star recruit at Independence (Kan.) Community College and also a Razorback in 2003 and 2004. In 2004, Whitmore was one of the Arkansas team captains. On Saturday, Whitmore Jr. visited Coffeyville and committed to the Red Ravens.
hogville.net
WATCH: Daniels’ Banked Buzzer Beater Sinks Commodores
FAYETTEVILLE – Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game, The win matches last year’s regular season win count at 17, while marking the best start for the Razorbacks in SEC play since 2005-06. All five starters reached double digits in scoring for the second time in three games.
hogville.net
Arkansas women face challenging 3-game SEC week
It’s not often that a college women’s basketball program plays three conference games in one week, much less the last two being road games against a pair of top five teams nationally that are a combined 36-0. But that’s the challenge facing No. 23 Arkansas (16-3, 3-1), which...
hogville.net
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (1-15-23)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a rough week of Arkansas basketball for the men’s, Kevin McPherson and the Pig Trail Team get together to go over all that needs to be covered. We also get into commitments that may be coming out this week, in addition to the...
hogville.net
Razorbacks Rewind: No. 15 Arkansas’ slide continues at Vandy, 97-84, on Saturday as Hoop Hogs have lost three straight games
The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks needed a win on the road against unranked Vanderbilt on Saturday to avoid their worst start in league play in five years, but more of the same self-inflicted wounds and a collosal, avalanche-scale defensive letdown in the second half doomed the Hoop Hogs in a 97-84 loss to the Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
hogville.net
Shamar Easter solidifies his pledge to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter spent much of Sunday at the University of Arkansas and in the future he will call Fayetteville his home for college. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he grew close to his lead recruiter...
