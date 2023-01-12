ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

North Forsyth middle schooler named 2023 Spelling Bee Champion

On January 7, 35 students from Forsyth County elementary and middle schools participated in a district spelling bee where North Forsyth student Sharanya Vats came out on top. After 30 rounds of tough competition, Vats emerged as the victor after correctly spelling the word “Rastafarian”. She attended the spelling bee as a representative from North Forsyth Middle School.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Governor declares State of Emergency due to Thursday storms

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023–8:06 a.m. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency due to the severe thunderstorms and deadly tornados that moved through the state on Thursday. Portions of Floyd, Polk, and Bartow County saw strong storms that brought down trees and power lines. More than...
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

Sprayberry STEM students win NASA-sponsored competition

The Cobb County School District announced this week that students from Sprayberry High School won the Most Innovative Experimental Design category at the Plant Mars Challenge. That’s an international competition sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in which teams of students grow plants in simulated Martian soil to see who can grow the best crops.
MARIETTA, GA
travelnoire.com

Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips

Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
GEORGIA STATE

