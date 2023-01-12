Read full article on original website
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
Clayton County Schools and City of Decatur Schools announced Thursday they plan to end classes early to beat storms expe...
First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT Tuesday & Thursday for more rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be mostly clear and cold tonight as lows drop to the mid/low 30s in Atlanta. We’ll see upper 20s in the suburbs and across far North Georgia, so keep that jacket handy as you head out the door early Monday. Clouds...
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Cleanup effort begins in Cobb County after storms ravage businesses and homes
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -It’s certainly not business as usual at 18 Wheeler Truck Parts and Chrome, but the place is open. The owner is still recovering from Thursday’s powerful storm system, that ripped away the side of the building. “I heard a lot of wind come...
Possible flurries, snow on the way for some north Georgia counties after severe storms
ATLANTA — A winter weather advisory was issued Friday morning following a day full of severe storms throughout the state. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the advisory has been issued in the mountains from 7 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
North Forsyth middle schooler named 2023 Spelling Bee Champion
On January 7, 35 students from Forsyth County elementary and middle schools participated in a district spelling bee where North Forsyth student Sharanya Vats came out on top. After 30 rounds of tough competition, Vats emerged as the victor after correctly spelling the word “Rastafarian”. She attended the spelling bee as a representative from North Forsyth Middle School.
Strong storms rip off side of warehouse as they moved through North Georgia
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As strong severe storms, likely several tornadoes, moved through metro Atlanta, they left a path of destruction across North Georgia. The storms caused the side of a warehouse to cave in near the area of Blairs Bridge Road and Oak Ridge Parkway. Channel 2 Cobb...
Governor declares State of Emergency due to Thursday storms
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023–8:06 a.m. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency due to the severe thunderstorms and deadly tornados that moved through the state on Thursday. Portions of Floyd, Polk, and Bartow County saw strong storms that brought down trees and power lines. More than...
Severe weather | Woman recounts tree going through mobile home
Violent storms rocked parts of North Georgia. FOX 5 spoke with one woman who recounted a tree going through a mobile home in Lilburn, Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Sprayberry STEM students win NASA-sponsored competition
The Cobb County School District announced this week that students from Sprayberry High School won the Most Innovative Experimental Design category at the Plant Mars Challenge. That’s an international competition sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in which teams of students grow plants in simulated Martian soil to see who can grow the best crops.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gwinnett MLK Day Parade returns this year with new route in Lawrenceville
When Gwinnettians line up to either participate in, or watch, the county’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville on Monday, it will be the first time they’ve been able to do so since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade, which is staged by the United...
Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips
Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
Storm damage | Roof collapses at Hobby Lobby in Griffin
Severe storms ripped through Griffin, Georgia, causing significant damage. Griffin appeared to be the epicenter of damage for North Georgia, where the roof was ripped off a Hobby Lobby.
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
Griffin funeral home staff barely escapes tree knocked down by storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — There were several reports of damage in Griffin Thursday -- parts of Walmart, Dollar General and a Hobby Lobby hit by rain, wind, and a possible tornado. The scene Thursday night was eerie. Sirens were everywhere, first responders were rushing to help. Power was out, save...
