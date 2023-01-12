Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
APPROVED: Habit Burger Grill’s Coming Soon to Hamilton, NJ
Great news for burger lovers. Mercer County's about to get its second Habit Burger Grill and it's going to be in Hamilton Township. TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville is reporting Hamilton's Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the plans during last week's meeting. The new Habit Burger Grill will be constructed in the Hamilton...
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA
You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
You Need These Mercer County, NJ Wings For Super Bowl Sunday
When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, wings are always the main event. I know everyone loves their pizzas, buffalo chicken dips, and more, but we all have to admit that the wings are the most essential part of the holiday. If you’re anything like me, you’re more into the...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast
The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
Popular Smoothie and Juice Chain Opens Their Latest Location in Langhorne
The smoothie spot recently opened its doors, and local residents are excited about their new food spot. A township in Bucks County is now home to a new smoothie and juice bar, offering healthy food options to both locals and visitors. Middletown Township is celebrating the opening of a new...
This stunning New Jersey home is — almost — too perfect to live in
Isn't fun to hop on Zillow and check out all of the dream homes that are for sale?. It's so easy to spend hours scrolling through properties. I was on the Zillow app today and I came across a home that blew my mind. It truly is almost too perfect.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Exciting, new premium store is open at Freehold Raceway Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistent. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
Generations have enjoyed this South Jersey diner that could be demolished
CHERRY HILL — A South Jersey landmark restaurant could soon be demolished and its place? A car wash. According to an application with the township planning board and reported by the Burlington County Times, a New York firm wants to build an automated carwash at the site of the legendary Cherry Hill Diner on Route 38 and Cooper Landing Road.
Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey
Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Trenton, NJ Restaurant Expands to New Terminal at Newark Liberty Airport
A dream that's been two years in the making has finally come true for a popular Trenton restaurant and catering business. 1911 Smoke House Barbeque just opened a second location in the brand new, trendy, state of the art, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. This is big deal.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County
The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area. One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice. . . Windward Farms, located in Milford,...
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A fast-growing food chain that is rapidly adding new locations throughout the country is opening another new spot in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Broomall, according to local reports.
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
