Doylestown, PA

New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA

You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast

The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
NEW HOPE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
NEWARK, NJ
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
New Jersey 101.5

