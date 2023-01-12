Read full article on original website
Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire
Businesses in Hazle Township to increase security after deadly shooting
Car crashes into Petco, police investigating
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
One hurt in Tunkhannock fire
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
UPDATE: The victim in the Luzerne County movie theater shooting, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, of Hazleton, died on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police say the case is now a homicide investigation. A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in a Luzerne County movie theater on Saturday evening and Pennsylvania State...
State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
Two missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir, police say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Police turning to public for help after valuable items stolen
Towanda, Pa. — State Police in Towanda are looking for the person responsible for stealing property from a home. The owners discovered the items missing from a residence on Battle Creek Road on Dec. 10 just after 9 a.m. They contacted State Police to report their 17-foot bass fishing boat with a black trailer and cuckoo clock were missing. The items are estimated to have a total value of $12,700, according to the release. Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
Scranton pair charged with child endangerment
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
Missing Lehigh County man found safe
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Man turns in phone he allegedly stole from charging kiosk
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was unaware as she entered her pin number into a charging kiosk, a sharp-eyed man stood by and watched. Robert Edward Spraker initially tried to turn the phone in to UPMC security officer on Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., but gave the officer "a hard time" when asked where the phone came from, charges say. Spraker told the Security Officer Cody Beck he had locked...
Woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of fiancé
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman has pled guilty to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in 2021. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells Eyewitness News Eileen Dougherty, 42, from Scranton, pled guilty on Friday to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in March, 2021. Documents show Doughtery was sentenced to […]
Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
Comments / 2