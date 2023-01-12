ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WBRE

Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

One hurt in Tunkhannock fire

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead following Regal Cinema shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir, police say

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police turning to public for help after valuable items stolen

Towanda, Pa. — State Police in Towanda are looking for the person responsible for stealing property from a home. The owners discovered the items missing from a residence on Battle Creek Road on Dec. 10 just after 9 a.m. They contacted State Police to report their 17-foot bass fishing boat with a black trailer and cuckoo clock were missing. The items are estimated to have a total value of $12,700, according to the release. Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.
TOWANDA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teen shot at movie theater

Luzerne County, Pa. — A 19-year-old was shot in the lobby of a movie theater Saturday night, police say. On Saturday, Jan. 14, around 8:15 p.m., troopers from PSP Hazleton were dispatched to the Regal Cinema, 400 Laurel Mall Drive, Hazle Township, for a report of shots being fired. Through investigation, it was determined the teen, identified as Luis Manuel Luna of Hazleton, was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Scranton pair charged with child endangerment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Missing Lehigh County man found safe

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man turns in phone he allegedly stole from charging kiosk

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was unaware as she entered her pin number into a charging kiosk, a sharp-eyed man stood by and watched. Robert Edward Spraker initially tried to turn the phone in to UPMC security officer on Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., but gave the officer "a hard time" when asked where the phone came from, charges say. Spraker told the Security Officer Cody Beck he had locked...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of fiancé

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman has pled guilty to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in 2021. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells Eyewitness News Eileen Dougherty, 42, from Scranton, pled guilty on Friday to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in March, 2021. Documents show Doughtery was sentenced to […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer

Williamsport, Pa. ­­­— A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

