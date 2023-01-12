ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBB analyst has Alabama as No. 2 team in the nation

By AJ Spurr
 5 days ago
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama men’s basketball looks even stronger than it did in 2021. This appears to be the program’s most cohesive team in decades and one that could make a deep run in the annual NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

With a record of 14-2 and a perfect 4-0 record in conference play, the Crimson Tide is undisputedly one of the best teams in the nation. Currently ranked No. 4, Alabama has quality wins from teams all across the country.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium revealed his updated top-25 list, which features the Crimson Tide at No. 2 in the nation. The only team ahead of Nate Oats’ squad is Kansas.

Alabama will next take on LSU at home on Saturday to add to its already-impressive resume.

