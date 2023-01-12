Read full article on original website
WLOX
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 traffic in westbound lanes
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released regarding the overturned 18-wheeler that blocked traffic on Interstate 10 Saturday night. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, around 9 p.m. an 18-wheeler traveling east left the road, crossed the median and came into the westbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 28.
Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
WEAR
2 people taken to hospital following rollover crash in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash involving two vans in Cantonment Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened on U.S. Highway 29 near Well Line Road. Troopers say they initially received a call about a rollover accident with possible...
WLOX
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
WEAR
Troopers: Pensacola woman dies after crashing into pole following medical episode
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is dead after crashing into a pole Sunday morning in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near Lillian Highway and the Admiral Mobile Home park. According to FHP, they believe the 65-year-old woman had a medical episode while driving her car,...
WALA-TV FOX10
McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims
MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Calcedeaver Firefighter killed in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and firefighters are paying tribute to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash last week. 60-year-old Thomas Graham died in a motorcycle crash. He was also a beloved member of the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department. Better known as “Skeeter” to his friends, Thomas Graham is remembered as a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
82nd annual Camellia Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 82nd annual Camellia Show will be held at the Abba Temple on Hitt Road in Mobile Saturday, January 21,2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camellia plants will be for sale as well as demonstration on planting camellia’s. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
WSFA
Tornado tears through north Mobile County near Mount Vernon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -North Mobile County took a beating from a tornado Thursday afternoon. Mobile homes were left twisted and mangled near Mount Vernon. Aldrick Lang said, “It sounded like a freight train down here. I looked out the window like what is that noise? and everything started rumbling and shaking.”
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLOX
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson to be laid to rest next week
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral arrangements for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson will be next week. The Vigil is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, located at 55 Coast Road. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old Pensacola man is being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark is charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous. Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area were placed in “safe perimeter.”. School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School,...
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
