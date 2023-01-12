Read full article on original website
Related
NME
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown collaborative album to drop this year
Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA are set to release a collaborative album this year. The rappers first shared news of their forthcoming joint album while hosting an NTS Radio show together in March of last year. The pair then announced the project at Smoker’s Club festival in southern California where they...
NME
Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership
Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio. Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship. Earlier this month, Shakira released...
NME
HAIM are in the studio working on fourth album
HAIM are back in the studio to work on their fourth album, as revealed in a new clip posted to the trio’s TikTok. In a video shared on the social platform yesterday (January 15) Este and Danielle can be seen pulling sister Alana back through a door as she struggles to escape.
NME
See unmasked Corey Taylor, Paul Gray and Joey Jordison play Slipknot’s ‘(sic)’ at 2005 Roadrunner United show
Roadrunner Records have shared a pro-shot video of an unmasked Corey Taylor, Paul Gray and Joey Jordison playing Slipknot’s ‘(sic)’ at a special 2005 show. To celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2005, Roadrunner Records selected 4 team captains to lead 57 artists from 45 past and present Roadrunner bands to create one 18-track album, named ‘Roadrunner United’.
NME
Lana Del Rey delays ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, shares tracklist and alt artwork
Lana Del Rey has delayed her upcoming ninth album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and shared the tracklist alongside some alternative album artwork – check it out below. Originally scheduled for release March 10, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel...
iheart.com
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
NME
The Vaccines’ Freddie Cowan announces debut album as Freddie Cowan & The Scenarios
The Vaccines’ Freddie Cowan has announced details of ‘Answering Machine’ – his first album as Freddie Cowan & The Scenarios. Check out the new single ‘Sonic Bloom’ below, alongside our chat with the guitarist-turned-musician. The record, which sees Cowan reunite with Vaccines’ original drummer...
NME
Goldfinger enlist Tony Hawk for live performance of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ song ‘Superman’
Goldfinger have enlisted Tony Hawk for a joint performance of the band’s 1997 song ‘Superman’. Hawk joined Goldfinger at their show in Anaheim, California last Saturday (January 14). When introduced to their crowd at the House Of Blues venue, the skateboarder said ‘Superman’ – which features on the soundtrack for various iterations of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater – “has defined our video game series for decades”.
NME
What song is in ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one?
HBO’s The Last Of Us faithfully adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly infection.
NME
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Hanging Rock gig shared as ‘Kingdom In The Sky’ documentary
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared footage of their recent gig at the iconic Hanging Rock as a TV special – watch Kingdom In The Sky below. The pair played the legendary venue as part of their 2022 Australian tour behind collaborative album ‘Carnage’. Now, it...
NME
Margot Robbie admits she was “very emo” as a teen and still loves heavy metal
Margot Robbie has once again spoken about her love of Slipknot and other heavy metal bands. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last night (January 13) to promote her new film Babylon, Robbie revealed that while she “wasn’t [a] full goth” as a teenager, she was “very emo”.
NME
Courteeners on course for first UK Number One with ‘St. Jude’ reissue
Courteeners are on track to secure their first ever Number One album this week following their ‘St. Jude‘ reissue. In August last year the band announced a reissue of ‘St. Jude’ along with a massive Heaton Park gig to celebrate the debut album’s 15th anniversary.
NME
Becky Hill, Craig David, Joel Corry and more announced for Ibiza Rocks’ summer 2023 residencies
The team behind Ibiza Rocks have unveiled their stacked roster of resident DJs for the summer of 2023, including Becky Hill, Craig David and Joel Corry. Hill will man the decks every Tuesday from May 30 to July 25, with a total of 10 shows – all labelled as presentations titled ‘You/Me/Us’ – on the itinerary. David will also present a unique show, titled ‘TS5’, every Tuesday in August and September. And for his part, Corry will perform on Wednesdays starting June 7.
NME
The Rolling Stones share powerful live version of ‘Wild Horses’
The Rolling Stones have shared a new live version of ‘Wild Horses’ from their upcoming live album ‘GRRR Live!’ – check it out below. ‘GRRR Live!’ will be released on February 10 and celebrates a special live show from the band’s 50th anniversary tour ’50 and Counting’ from 2012.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ fans heap praise on first episode: “God this is amazing”
Fans have shared their reactions to The Last Of Us after it made its debut. The HBO adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 video game premiered last night (January 15), with viewers praising the series… while also sharing their devastation at some of the plot points. The show is set...
NME
Single-day tickets announced for Metallica’s ‘M72’ world tour
Metallica fans will soon be able to buy tickets for individual dates of the band’s upcoming ‘M72’ tour, on which they’ll perform two shows – each with unique setlists – in every city. Announced in support of Metallica’s 11th album, ‘72 Seasons’ (due out...
NME
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor talks cancer battle: “I bet most men don’t have a clue”
Andy Taylor – best known as the former guitarist of Duran Duran, who played with the band on-and-off between 1980 and 2001 – has opened up about his ongoing battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Taylor was diagnosed with his condition four-years ago and although he was...
NME
Disney+ announces release date for romance K-drama ‘Call It Love’
Disney+ has announced a release date for its forthcoming original K-drama Call It Love, starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang. According to a press release, Call It Love will premiere exclusively on the streaming service beginning February 22. The series will follow Sim Woojoo (played by Lee), who is kicked out of her family home by her father’s mistress. Over the course of the series, Woojoo ends up falling in love with Dongjin (played by Kim), the son of her father’s mistress.
NME
U2’s Bono and The Edge to release documentary featuring David Letterman
U2 frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge are set to release a new documentary on Disney+ featuring David Letterman. Entitled Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman, the film will document the TV host’s first ever visit to Ireland with the pair as they tour the city and its music scene culminating in an intimate concert performed by U2. You can view a short teaser for the film below.
NME
Anthrax’s Scott Ian on when metal fans might see another ‘Big 4’ tour
Anthrax‘s Scott Ian has discussed the possibility of another ‘Big 4’ tour in the future. The band are known together with Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer as ‘The Big 4’ of thrash metal. The four bands played 14 shows together in the early 2010s in Europe and North America, with a live DVD released of a Bulgarian show.
Comments / 0