The team behind Ibiza Rocks have unveiled their stacked roster of resident DJs for the summer of 2023, including Becky Hill, Craig David and Joel Corry. Hill will man the decks every Tuesday from May 30 to July 25, with a total of 10 shows – all labelled as presentations titled ‘You/Me/Us’ – on the itinerary. David will also present a unique show, titled ‘TS5’, every Tuesday in August and September. And for his part, Corry will perform on Wednesdays starting June 7.

1 DAY AGO