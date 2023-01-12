Read full article on original website
michael loose
3d ago
I didn’t vote for the Governor, her idea of rights and wrong is not the American way, we all count in this country not just her idea of bad behavior is more important
PREACHER
3d ago
LOL Figures DEMOCRATS will make LGBTQ number one priority.. ARE YOU CITIZENS OF MICHIGAN LISTENING!!
Terry Satchell
2d ago
Hurt 'feelings' more important than road repairs and balanced budgets to Michigan Democtats... of course it is!
Michigan Democrats promise Right-to-Work repeal amid staunch Republican opposition
With Democrats driving the conversation in Lansing for the first time in decades, it’s no surprise they’ve come out swinging on one of their long-sought policy wishes: repealing Michigan’s “right-to-work” laws. Democratic lawmakers this week introduced a trio of bills which would undo a ban...
Tax talks, policy pushes as Democratic agenda unfolds: Your guide to Michigan politics
The 102nd Michigan Legislature officially opened for business Wednesday, Jan. 11, which has Lansing buzzing with renewed energy as lawmakers and their staff settle in for the new term. As a reminder of the historic moment, Wednesday’s session was used to solidify leadership roles, which meant swearing in the first...
Detroit News
Ficano: Repealing right-to-work law won't hurt business prospects | Opinion
An issue catching the attention of both the business community and organized labor is the effort to repeal Michigan's “right-to-work” legislation. As a result of a major win in the governor’s race as well as both legislative chambers, repealing right to work has become an initial priority.
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
Dr. Pamela Pugh, former vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, makes history as she was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as the president of the board on Tuesday.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
CapCon’s Michigan Constitution Project: What we hope to achieve
Michigan Capitol Confidential has begun The Michigan Constitution Project. This year we will educate our readers on our state constitution, with the understanding that it has more depth than just the words on the page. Over time, a citizenry ignorant of the law and unwilling to hold bureaucrats accountable will lose its freedom. Let’s remain free.
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
Fox47News
Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals
WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
Democrats make first move to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, MI – In their first days with control of the Michigan Legislature, Democrats targeted a major campaign promise: repealing the state’s abortion ban. The 1931 law that prohibits abortion except to save the mother’s life would be deleted from Michigan’s penal code under House Bill 4006, a one-sentence piece of legislation introduced Thursday.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
Judge dismisses lawsuit holding up $81M in Michigan opioid settlement money
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fresard on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Ottawa County that had prevented the distribution of $81 million in opioid settlement monies, the first installments in the state's share of a $26 billion national settlement with three drug distributors and one drug manufacturer. The money, which is to be disbursed to local governments for opioid addiction prevention and treatment, could begin flowing into communities as soon as the end of the...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Michigan presidential electors sue 2020 Trump false electors
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Three Michiganders who cast Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden after the 2020 election are suing the false electors who tried to subvert the legitimate result with votes for Donald Trump. Blake Mazurek, Robin Smith and Timothy Smith filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in...
wcmu.org
Election audits in Michigan begin this week with rolling of 10-sided die
Audits of the 2022 election began today. A group of bipartisan officials took turns rolling a ten-sided die to generate a random number. The number was then used to select batches of ballots to compare with tabulator results. Chris Swope is a Lansing City Clerk, and one of the officials...
These School Bans On Pride Flags Should Freak All Of Us Out
The rainbow flag is not a dangerous tool to push a political agenda, but a symbol of inclusion that indicates to LGBTQ kids that they are safe.
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new session
Democrats also introduced legislation to repeal the state's controversial right to work law, setting up a potential fight both inside the legislature and outside of it.
