ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 53

Kevin Holshouser
3d ago

Maybe you should look at the laws and regulations you politicians have put on truck drivers. The Federal Government created this problem. Drop all the stupid mandates and you will find trucks clearing the ramps. Be part of the solution not part of the problem.

Reply
16
Jeff Kasken
3d ago

So tell me, where are they supposed to park and get the rest they need ??? A lot of truck stops fill up early in the afternoon, so no parking is available. Parking is, and has been a major issue for years. Don’t like trucks ? Don’t buy anything then, we’ll get all those nasty trucks off the road. You have no clue, do some research on the subject before spewing your political bs.

Reply(1)
16
Jeremy Baldwin
3d ago

Let me explain how this trucking thing works for the so called smart people in the back. We as truckers have rules and regulations we have to abide by. We have 3 clocks that are regulated by the federal government. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulates commercial drivers. One of the ways FMCSA regulates commercial drivers is to impose hours of service rules. This means FMCSA places restrictions on how long a commercial driver may drive in a particular period of time. For commercial drivers carrying property (and not people) this rule is known as the 11 and 14 hour rule, the 11/14 rule, the 11 hour rule, or the 14 hour rule.In summary, a driver may drive a maximum of 11 hours in a 14 consecutive hour period, after at least 10 hours of being off duty. A driver may not drive after the 14 consecutive hour period.The 11 and 14 hour rule is set forth in 49 CFR 395.3, Maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles. The 14 hour clock does not stop.

Reply
9
Related
WCNC

CATS bus drivers' labor contract expires after several extensions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The labor contract extended for CATS bus drivers expired on Sunday, several sources told WCNC Charlotte. A strike remains on the table while negotiations for a new contract continue in “good faith” between the union and the management company. Keep in mind, CATS is not privy to contract discussions because of state law.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wpde.com

Scam Alert: NC officials warn of fraudulent emails targeting DMV customers

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are warning state residents of a scam circulating around online. The department says several law enforcement agencies have reported that some residents have received scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” which directs individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.
cbs17

NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
BENSON, NC
WCNC

1 dead in shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting happened on Barrington Drive near Montego Drive on Sunday. A male victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Video shows NC-based MrBeast pay $9,000 after parking deck car scratch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
WCNC

Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say

FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
FORT MILL, SC
WNCT

Jan. 14: How gas prices changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina parents accused of killing 4-year-old, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday and charged in the death of their 4-year-old son, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson suffered a medical emergency on Jan. 5 and was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County EMS, the sheriff’s office […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

New DMV scam targeting North Carolina drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't fall for this new DMV scam that's targeting drivers in North Carolina. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said it has been receiving complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy