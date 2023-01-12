Maybe you should look at the laws and regulations you politicians have put on truck drivers. The Federal Government created this problem. Drop all the stupid mandates and you will find trucks clearing the ramps. Be part of the solution not part of the problem.
So tell me, where are they supposed to park and get the rest they need ??? A lot of truck stops fill up early in the afternoon, so no parking is available. Parking is, and has been a major issue for years. Don’t like trucks ? Don’t buy anything then, we’ll get all those nasty trucks off the road. You have no clue, do some research on the subject before spewing your political bs.
Let me explain how this trucking thing works for the so called smart people in the back. We as truckers have rules and regulations we have to abide by. We have 3 clocks that are regulated by the federal government. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulates commercial drivers. One of the ways FMCSA regulates commercial drivers is to impose hours of service rules. This means FMCSA places restrictions on how long a commercial driver may drive in a particular period of time. For commercial drivers carrying property (and not people) this rule is known as the 11 and 14 hour rule, the 11/14 rule, the 11 hour rule, or the 14 hour rule.In summary, a driver may drive a maximum of 11 hours in a 14 consecutive hour period, after at least 10 hours of being off duty. A driver may not drive after the 14 consecutive hour period.The 11 and 14 hour rule is set forth in 49 CFR 395.3, Maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles. The 14 hour clock does not stop.
