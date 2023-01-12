Read full article on original website
Related
You Only Need To Walk For 5 Minutes Every Half Hour For Major Health Benefits
We’ve known for years that prolonged sitting isn’t great for your health, but sedentary lifestyles — due to desk jobs, Netflix binges, and depression-inducing existential crises seemingly every other month — can be difficult to break out of. We know we should get up and move, but how much does the trick? Do we really need to take 10,000 steps a day, or will a stroll around the apartment do it? Thankfully, scientists have now come up with an answer as to how much movement we need throughout the work day lower blood pressure and blood sugar — and it’s very doable.
Sitting all day is terrible for your health – now, a new study finds a relatively easy way to counteract it
(THE CONVERSATION) – The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea To reduce the harmful health effects of sitting, take a five-minute light walk every half-hour. That’s the key finding of a new study that my colleagues and I published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. We asked 11 […]
This Is Your Body On A 10-Minute Walk
Even just a short bout of exercise can help improve your physical and mental well-being. Here's what you can expect.
Medical News Today
5-minute walks every 30 minutes may help counter effects of too much sitting
Physical inactivity is often synonymous with modern life, with up to 85% of the world’s population leading a sedentary lifestyle. Sitting for too long, regardless of general physical activity, is a recognized health hazard associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. New...
Sitting is bad for your health, but offsetting the impact is easy: study
Get up and move — it’s doctor’s orders. The consequences of sitting for too long have been expounded for years, but a recent study found a simple way to combat the negative impacts being sedentary has on one’s health. Just five minutes of light walking every half hour has been found to offset some of the increased risks that come with sitting for long stretches of the day, according to a new study published in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine. “We’ve known for probably about a decade now that sitting increases your risk for most chronic...
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Sleep experts say you can 'catch up' on sleep but sleeping in on the weekends isn't the way to do it
Catching up on sleep after a long workweek is possible but hard to achieve. Experts say don't wait until the weekend, because by then it may be too late.
CNBC
A 45-year-old brain expert shares how he eats like a ‘SuperAger’ to stay ‘sharp and focused’ every day
There is a group of people longevity researchers call "SuperAgers," who are in their 80s and beyond but have the cognitive function of those who are decades younger. SuperAgers are a great example of how both genetics and lifestyle choices play a role in how the brain ages. In my...
What Causes Alzheimer’s Disease?
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological (brain) disease that leads to dementia, which is the loss of cognitive functions such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. It’s most common in people ages 65 or older; in fact, age is the biggest known risk factor for Alzheimer’s.Aging itself does not cause Alzheimer’s. Complex brain changes can begin years or even decades before you begin any symptoms. Researchers believe a combination of genetics plus lifestyle and environmental factors leads to the development of this condition.There are two types of Alzheimer’s: late-onset and early-onset. People with late-onset disease get symptoms at ages 65 or...
MedicalXpress
Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study
New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Sitting for long stretches is bad for your health, get moving
MIAMI - Sure, you've heard the dangers of sitting all day, but with most jobs there isn't much you can do about it, right? Not according to a new study, which looked into the impacts of prolonged sitting. Five minutes of light walking every half hour can help alleviate some of the increased risk that comes with sitting for long stretches of the day, according to the study published Thursday in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine. The scientific community has known for decades that sitting can increase risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and...
MedicalXpress
A prescription for prolonged sitting: A five-minute stroll every half hour
Mounting evidence suggests that prolonged sitting—a staple of modern-day life—is hazardous to your health, even if you exercise regularly. Based on these findings, doctors advise all adults to sit less and move more. But how often do we need to get up from our chairs? And for how...
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
whereyoulivematters.org
Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility
Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
studyfinds.org
Walking for 5 minutes every half-hour may cure damage of sitting too much
NEW YORK — A five-minute stroll every half an hour is just the tonic for better health, according to a new study. Researchers from Columbia University say following this regime has the power to lower both blood sugar levels and blood pressure. The study also shows that taking these walking breaks can reduce blood sugar spikes by almost 60 percent in comparison to people who sit all day. They also leave you feeling less tired and significantly improve your mood.
A Few Quick Bursts of Physical Activity Each Day May Lead to a Longer Life, Study Shows
Short bursts of movement during everyday activities, like jogging up a set of stairs, have a significant impact on longevity.Vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity—VILPA—has been shown to help reduce the risk of premature death from conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease.To get the most benefit, add at least three to four one-minute bursts of activity each day. Picking up the pace during everyday activities—climbing the stairs, carrying groceries, vacuuming your home—can help reduce your risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease, new research shows.The study, published in December in the journal Nature Medicine, found that just three to four...
CNET
How to Get Better Sleep in 2023
There's one thing we do every night that greatly impacts all aspects of our well-being -- sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 30% of adults in the US don't get enough sleep, and that makes us tired, cranky and caffeine-addicted. The reasons range from the wrong pillow and mattress to fighting your natural circadian rhythm.
If you're sitting all day, science shows how to undo the health risks. Take 'activity snacks' every 30 minutes.
A short stroll every half hour may help undo the health harms associated with prolonged periods of sitting, a new study finds. Mounting evidence has suggested that sitting for long periods of time — an inescapable fact of life for many workers — is hazardous to health even for those who exercise regularly.
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
Comments / 0