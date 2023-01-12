ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden lawyer: we are confident documents were "inadvertently misplaced"

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his team are confident that a probe will show that the classified documents found at his home and a think tank were "inadvertently misplaced" and they will work closely with the special counsel appointed by the attorney general, a White House attorney said.

"We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel," said Richard Sauber, an attorney for the president, in a statement.

"We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake," he said.

Jen A Syde ☆☆☆
2d ago

When it happened with Trump he was villainized, scrutinized, and found guilty that same night.But with Joe it's a mistake. 😂 Incredible. Hypocrisy at its finest.

Irma Gillis
2d ago

he should be scrutinized just like Trump was he is a crook and he had no right to any of these documents he was only a vice president and if the truth be known it was probably done to protect something that him and Obama doing when they were in office

William Gagliardi
2d ago

Classified documents found in 3 places. It is clear evidence that Biden, or someone working on his behalf, was utilizing the documents to extract information. Interestingly, the documents , allegedly, contain information relevant to Iran ( John Kerry's Iranian deal), Ukraine ( Joe Biden's battlefield after provoking Russia to war), and China ( interestingly Hunter and big guy had extreme financial entanglements). Any reasonable person could make a conclusion of his complicity.

