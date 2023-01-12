Seniors lead Lady Goats to victory over Westwood

The Groesbeck girls basketball team defeated Palestine Westwood, 54-38, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to improve to 2-4 in District 20-3A play. The Lady Goats are 3-23 overall.

Seniors Alexis Rivero and Alyssa Hill led the charge.

Rivero scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Hill tallied 18 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.

The Lady Goats lost a pair of games the previous week. They were beaten by Buffalo, 35-25, on Jan. 6 and lost to Teague, 47-34, on Jan. 3.

The Buffalo game was a low-scoring affair in the first half. Groesbeck led 8-5 after one quarter. Neither team could make a field goal in the second quarter and the only point was a foul shot by Buffalo, which left the Lady Goats with an 8-6 halftime lead.

The teams picked up their offense in the third quarter with Buffalo holding a 14-9 edge and taking a 20-17 margin into the fourth quarter. Buffalo outscored Groesbeck 15-8 in the final eight minutes.

Freshman Alyssa “Marie” Ramirez paced the Lady Goats with 10 points. Hill netted seven points. Rivero and C’arra Williams had four points each to round out Groesbeck’s scoring.

Against Teague, Groesbeck fell behind 13-7 after one quarter. The Lady Goats trailed 26-18 at halftime and 38-26 after three quarters.

Ramirez led a balanced Groesbeck scoring attack with eight points. Hill, Rivero and Jemekia Hutchison had six points each. Makayla Banks had five points. Crystal Gronzo had two points and Williams had one to round out Groesbeck’s scoring.

The Lady Goats begin a string of four consecutive home games when they host Franklin on Friday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. That will be the final game of the first half of the district season. The Lady Goats will begin the second round of district play Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home against Mexia. Game time is 6 p.m.