ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Seniors lead Lady Goats to victory over Westwood

By Groesbeck Journal Staff Report
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm7nO_0kCesU0x00

The Groesbeck girls basketball team defeated Palestine Westwood, 54-38, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to improve to 2-4 in District 20-3A play. The Lady Goats are 3-23 overall.

Seniors Alexis Rivero and Alyssa Hill led the charge.

Rivero scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Hill tallied 18 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.

The Lady Goats lost a pair of games the previous week. They were beaten by Buffalo, 35-25, on Jan. 6 and lost to Teague, 47-34, on Jan. 3.

The Buffalo game was a low-scoring affair in the first half. Groesbeck led 8-5 after one quarter. Neither team could make a field goal in the second quarter and the only point was a foul shot by Buffalo, which left the Lady Goats with an 8-6 halftime lead.

The teams picked up their offense in the third quarter with Buffalo holding a 14-9 edge and taking a 20-17 margin into the fourth quarter. Buffalo outscored Groesbeck 15-8 in the final eight minutes.

Freshman Alyssa “Marie” Ramirez paced the Lady Goats with 10 points. Hill netted seven points. Rivero and C’arra Williams had four points each to round out Groesbeck’s scoring.

Against Teague, Groesbeck fell behind 13-7 after one quarter. The Lady Goats trailed 26-18 at halftime and 38-26 after three quarters.

Ramirez led a balanced Groesbeck scoring attack with eight points. Hill, Rivero and Jemekia Hutchison had six points each. Makayla Banks had five points. Crystal Gronzo had two points and Williams had one to round out Groesbeck’s scoring.

The Lady Goats begin a string of four consecutive home games when they host Franklin on Friday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. That will be the final game of the first half of the district season. The Lady Goats will begin the second round of district play Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home against Mexia. Game time is 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Martin Luther King events in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – January 16 is Martin Luther King Day, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas recognizing his legacy. The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

2022 Rainfall Totals below average for Groesbeck

The total rainfall for December 2022 was 2.67 inches. This makes a grand total of 38.59 inches for the entire year of 2022. The year 2022 about 1.5 inches below average of expected rainfall for Groesbeck, Texas. The average rainfall for Groesbeck is about 40 inches per year. 2022 temperature extremes ranged from a low of 9 degrees in December to a high of 107 degrees in July. *** The total rainfall for January was 0.76 inches. The total precipitation from rain, sleet, and snow for February was 3.34 inches. The total rainfall for March was 6.52 inches. The total rainfall for April was 3.35 inches. The total rainfall for May was 3.85 inches, Temperature-wise, May will be in the record books for the hottest May ever in Central Texas. The total rainfall for June was 1.14 inches. June will go in the record books as the third hottest ever in central Texas. The total rainfall for July was .80 inches. July was the hottest on record for Central Texas. The total rainfall for August was 5.13 inches. The total rainfall for September was 2.76 inches. The total rainfall for October was 3.12 inches. The total rainfall for November was 5.75 inches.
GROESBECK, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Thornton Chamber of Commerce awards Big Buck Board

, , Deer hunting season has ended, and the deer have been weighed. Winning first place was Carson Copeland of Groesbeck. Carson’s deer weighed in at 153.32 pounds. He won the gun from Black Cactus Armory and a $500 scholarship generously donated by the Thornton Pit Stop, Cody and Ashlee Little. Winning second place was Bill Neason of Thornton. His deer weighed in at 139.04 pounds. He won a pallet of corn donated by S&S Ag Center of Groesbeck. Winning third place was Blake Theiss, of Thornton. His deer weighed in at 127.44 pounds, and he won an American Pop-Up Blind from Woodson’s Lumber. The rest of the deer hunters’ names were put in a drawing for a $75 Cabela’s gift card. Kyneddi Nutt won the drawing for the gift card. The Thornton Chamber of Commerce would love to thank all our sponsors and participants, and a great thank you to the Thornton Pit Stop for hosting our event, The Big Buck Board.
THORNTON, TX
KCEN

Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Kosse EDC plans upcoming events, Homecoming

The Kosse Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Board held a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and focused most of its efforts on planning the calendar year, primarily the annual Homecoming Celebration. Homecoming 2023 is set for Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10; the city is planning all the usual festivities- a bingo night to kick things off Friday, an early morning 5K at the city park Saturday, followed by a parade, a BBQ cook- off, and more. The Kosse Heritage Society will be offering tours of their historic homes, and the Volunteer fire Department will be holding its annual Fish Fry and...
KOSSE, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Garden Club hosts Christmas Social

The Cynthia Ann Garden Club had its Christmas social on Thursday, December 15, at the Groesbeck Woman’s Club at 12 noon. The Social Committee, Joan McEntyre and Paige Longoria presented us with a Nutcracker Theme. As we approached the door, we were greeted by a beautiful poinsettia wreath and two 3 ft tall Nutcrackers. Upon entering, we noticed the room was decorated with an abundance of nutcrackers and live poinsettia plants. The tables were positioned two by two in the center of the room and covered by white linen tablecloths. In the center of each duo of tables was a...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

GHS Carpentry: Building Successful Students

, Kevin Ensminger knows his way around a table saw, and as the GHS Carpentry teacher, he is making sure that his students do too. In fact, his older students recently completed building a cabin from start to finish, using pallets, salvaged wood, tin and other scraps that are sometimes easier to lay hands on than more desirable and more expensive materials. “We used pallets and I wanted to show the kids that they could use other things instead of just traditional lumber,” Ensminger said. “We decided, let’s go gather up pallets, and we were able to show the kids you...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

117
Followers
95
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy