New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash
Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
New York Mets Interested in Tommy Pham
With Andrew McCutchen off the board, the Mets are eyeing several candidates for their fourth outfielder job. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are considering Tommy Pham as an option. The 34-year-old Pham slashed .238/.316/.372 with a .688 OPS, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs...
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder May Have Hinted At Reunion In Latest Post
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's outfield could use an upgrade -- specifically someone who has a little pop in his bat. As currently constructed, the Red Sox have Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, Japanese newcomer Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran as outfield options on their 40-man roster.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
For Cubs Manager Ross 'It's Go Time'
The Chicago Cubs got much better this winter, on paper at least, and according to manager David Ross, it's time to roll!
Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others
Torres could be headed for an arbitration hearing
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
In just over one month, Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, embarking on another campaign full of sky-high expectations. While New York has a new ace on their pitching staff and a captain returning after signing a record-setting contract, this club's situation in left field is the hottest topic of conversation in Yankees Universe so far in 2023.
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Scott Boras trashes the Mets for how they handled Carlos Correa
The New York Mets lost out on Carlos Correa, as they had an issue with the star shortstop’s physical. Scott Boras still can’t believe it. Scott Boras did Steve Cohen a personal favor once Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, calling him up on vacation to strike a deal with Cohen’s New York Mets.
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
Mets Sign Bona Alum Connor Grey to Minor League Contract
The New York Mets have signed Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to a minor league contract. Grey had a brief stint in the Major Leagues with the Mets last season. He was elevated to the team's 40-man roster on Aug. 22 ahead of a two-game series with the New York Yankees, but was designated for assignment on Sept. 1 without appearing in a game. On Sept. 4, he returned to the Mets organization, rejoining the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets. He remained with Syracuse until Nov. 10 when he elected free agency. Grey, a 2016 graduate of St. Bonaventure, had been selected by the Arizona...
