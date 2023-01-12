ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
apr.org

UPDATE: Death rate climbs following Alabama tornado. White House responds

Over eight thousand Selma residents woke up without power this morning, following a massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us lists over eleven thousand residents of nearby Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are without electricity. Selma Mayor James Perkins says no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. However, officials in nearby Autauga County report seven (updated) deaths following the storm. The situation in Selma was top of the agenda during yesterday’s White House briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
TALLADEGA, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Several tornadoes touch down, one in Chambers

Severe weather which included tornadoes struck Chambers County as well as other areas across Alabama beginning in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2022 and continued through to the morning of January 4th the next day. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham described the stormy weather as a “long-duration severe weather event (that) occurred from the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd to the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems are closing early Thursday, January 12, 2022 due to the severe weather threat. Sylacauga City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. All After School Activities Cancelled. Talladega City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Talladega County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. Walker...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree

An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
DEATSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County

WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

