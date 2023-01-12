ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Come enjoy a day of festivities at East Greenbush Winterfest

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3KxP_0kCequq900

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The East Greenbush Winterfest will take place at the Howard L. Goff Middle School on Saturday, January 14. The day will be full of family friendly events, beginning at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Winterfest is open to the public and general admission is free. There will be fees for the pancake breakfast, crafts, and raffles.

Check out the full schedule below!

  • Goff Middle School’s Famous Pancake Breakfast
    • 8:00-10:00 a.m., Goff Cafeteria
    • Cost is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door
  • Class of 2023 Used Sports Equipment Sale
    • 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Each item will sell for $1 (even skis and bikes)
    • Proceeds to benefit the Columbia Class of 2023
  • Smoke Bus
    • 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
    • Participate in this hands-on demonstration of School Bus Safety
  • EGPD Car Seat Check
    • 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (appointments preferred)
    • East Greenbush police officers will conduct free car seat checks for the public in the Goff parking lot. Call 518-479-2525 and ask for Sgt. Herrington to make an appointment.
  • Birds of Prey Show
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Presented by The Wildlife Institute of Eastern NY and includes owls, hawks, eagles and falcons
  • 3D Printing Demo
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Demonstration hosted in the Tech Lab
  • Drone Demonstration
    • Throughout the day
    • Presented by the Columbia Drone Club
  • Mad Science Show
    • Shows at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Food, Crafts and Bounce Houses
    • Throughout the day
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s The Egg

The Egg has been a performing arts venue in the Empire State Plaza since 1978. The venue has hosted thousands of concerts, lectures, presentations, comedy shows, musicals and educational programming over the years.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany hold annual MLK Jr. Day Community March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado echoed the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual community march in Albany.  “Nonviolence is the absolute commitment to the way of love,” Delgado said. The event remembers and honors the life and work of Dr. King who led a Civil Rights movement and […]
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Pickleball Tournament Brings Fast Growing Sport to Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a cool story. Today, the Albany Center partnered with Around The Post Pickleball to host the first annual Albany Center Pickleball Classic. Players from all over the region joined in on the action of the fastest growing sport in the country. Now yes, you may say it's just Pickleball, and that's exactly right. The vibe of this sport is to be a recreational playing social game, that can bring people together in a sport that is easy to learn. In fact, it's so popular in the Capital Region that a full time Pickleball Club is in the process of being built as many are raving about the sport.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna teen can now fly around town before he can drive

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Tully is a Sophomore at Niskayuna High School. He is also a junior pilot who just received his provincial pilot’s license today on his 16th birthday …before he can even drive. Kevin’s mom, Kimberly Tully, says that aviation was always his passion. “I remember clearly that he got a train […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy