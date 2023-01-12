Come enjoy a day of festivities at East Greenbush Winterfest

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The East Greenbush Winterfest will take place at the Howard L. Goff Middle School on Saturday, January 14. The day will be full of family friendly events, beginning at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

Winterfest is open to the public and general admission is free. There will be fees for the pancake breakfast, crafts, and raffles.

Check out the full schedule below!

Goff Middle School’s Famous Pancake Breakfast 8:00-10:00 a.m., Goff Cafeteria Cost is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door

Class of 2023 Used Sports Equipment Sale 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Each item will sell for $1 (even skis and bikes) Proceeds to benefit the Columbia Class of 2023

Smoke Bus 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Participate in this hands-on demonstration of School Bus Safety

EGPD Car Seat Check 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (appointments preferred) East Greenbush police officers will conduct free car seat checks for the public in the Goff parking lot. Call 518-479-2525 and ask for Sgt. Herrington to make an appointment.

Birds of Prey Show 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Presented by The Wildlife Institute of Eastern NY and includes owls, hawks, eagles and falcons

3D Printing Demo 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Demonstration hosted in the Tech Lab

Drone Demonstration Throughout the day Presented by the Columbia Drone Club

Mad Science Show Shows at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Food, Crafts and Bounce Houses Throughout the day



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.