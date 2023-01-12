ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg prices continue to soar on High Desert due to avian flu outbreak, despite easing inflation

By Blake Mayfield
 3 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Egg prices are up more than 60% since December 2021, according to Consumer Price Index data released last Thursday. These price hikes have been felt all across Central Oregon, from organic hen farms to grocery stores to restaurants.

The median cost of a dozen eggs in the U.S. is at $4.25, more than double a year ago, Forbes reported Thursday. And while inflation has had its impact, the primary reason is the avian flu that has decimated chicken farmers, affecting as many as 57 million chickens.

Although post-holiday demand for eggs is easing, along with inflation, the increase in prices is expected to hold until more chickens are born without the avian flu infection, which can keep egg prices up at least until spring.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will have a report on egg prices and shortages and how they are affecting local businesses tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

