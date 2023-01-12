Read full article on original website
Ducharme Makes Fall 2022 Clarkson University’s Dean’s List
POTSDAM, NEW YORK – Matthew Damien Ducharme of Ashland, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Gustus Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
NATICK – Emily Gustus, a native of Natick, was recently initiated into the Bryant University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional...
7 Framingham Students On Fall 2022 Lasell University Dean’s List
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
5 Marlborough Students on Lasell University Fall 2022 Dean’s List
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Trio of Natick Students on Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Lasell
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Framingham State University Advertising For Director of Financial Aid
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a Director of Financial Aid. The director is responsible for the planning, organization, and administration of the financial aid program at the University. Oversees all aspects of the financial aid operations; ensures overall compliance with federal, state, and institutional regulations; and manages overall data collection and dissemination for reports, surveys, and audits. Ensures the financial aid staff and operation delivers a high-quality, responsive, customer-service orientation to internal and external audiences. The Director of Financial Aid has the authority for making decisions relative to financial aid awarding policies, professional judgment issues, operating policies and procedures, expenditure policies, work guidelines for staff assignments and reassignments, and for departmental priorities in the delivery of student financial aid.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
MassBay Receives More Than $1 Million for Early Education and Care
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College has been awarded $1,078,216 as part of a Massachusetts Early Education and Care (EEC) Career Pathways grant to provide free courses to educators and future educators, aiming to improve young children’s educational outcomes. This grant award marks the fifth consecutive year the College...
PHOTO GALLERY: Temple Beth Am Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
FRAMINGHAM – Temple Beth Am hosted a 3-hour Day of Service in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr, Sunday afternoon, January 15. The event was organized by Jewish Learning Opportunities for Teens – JLOFT. Families with young kids and teens were encouraged to participate in multiple activities during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Natick Superintendent: ‘No Hate Crime Has Been Committed’
NATICK – In December, just before Christmas, the Natick Superintendent of Schools Anna Nolin said one of the winter sports teams – no named by the district – may have been involved in a hate crime and suspended play of the team. Earlier today, Supt. Nolin said...
Photo of the Day: School Committee Members & Superintendent Cheer Framingham Over Natick
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team defeated Natick High in overtime at Loring Arena yesterday afternoon, January 14. Cheering on the Flyers were Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay and four of the nine School Committee members – Chair Priscila Sousa, Jessica Barnhill, Jenn Moshe, and Val Ottaviani.
Framingham Boys Hockey Raises $3,000 For American Cancer Society
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys hockey team had multiple reasons to celebrate yesterday, January 14. First, they beat Bay state Conference rival Natick High 3-2 in overtime at Loring Arena on Saturday. And the team raised $3,000 for the American Cancer Society. Several members of the Flyers team...
MetroWest Medical Center Responds To 3 Consecutive Weekends of Ambulance Diversions
FRAMINGHAM – For the last three consecutive weekends, MetroWest Medical Center has been diverting ambulances from Framingham Union Hospital from its labor & delivery unit. SOURCE media has been reaching out to the Tenet-owned hospital for a statement since Christmas weekend. This afternoon, January 12, the hospital’s spokesperson sent a response.
Keefe Tech Superintendent Responds To SOURCE Report on Possible Title IX Violations in Athletic Department
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical High School Superintendent of Schools Jon Evans sent out an email to parents yesterday, January 11, in response to a SOURCE report of possible Title IX violations at the regional technical high school based in Framingham. The digital news outlet never received a direct copy from the Superintendent nor heard from any leader at the school after the report was published. Multiple parents forwarded the email to the news outlet. SOURCE wrote the report after hearing from several female athletes at the high school. The email is posted in its entirety below.
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
Former Students, Colleagues Mourn the Passing of a Beloved Teacher
The passing this week of retired seventh- and eighth-grade teacher Robert Wakeham has evoked an outpouring of remembrances, affection, and respect from hundreds of former students and teachers over a 34-year career. Wakeham, 75, who resided in Lowell, died on Tuesday after a long illness. Funeral arrangements are private. “I...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Self Defense Class at Framingham Public Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library, as part of its Lunch Time Learning Series, held a free self-defense class yesterday, January 13. About a dozen people attended the noon to 1 p.m. class at the main Framingham Public Library taught by Framingham Police Department’s Debi Nau. One of...
Governor Healey & Senate President: Addressing Hospital Staff Shortages Are a Priority
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has diverted ambulances for the past three consecutive weekends, due to a shortage of nurses and staff in their labor & delivery unit. The chair of the department recently submitted his resignation, too. Last month, the Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital combined the ICU/CCU...
Natick Redhawks Defeat Framingham Flyers 85-14; Terranova Wins 300-Meter Race
BOSTON – Natick High girls indoor track & field team defeated Framingham High at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Thursday evening, January 12. This was Natick’s first win of the season. The Flyers are still seeking their first team win. Natick’s Lyla Sneed won the dash...
Natick Firefighter Carson Graduates From Massachusetts Fire Academy
NATICK – Hanna Carson graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield Campus today, January 13. She received the Richard N. Bangs Outstanding Recruit Award. This award is given to the top recruit in each class. Carson will be going to work on Shift 1 with the Natick Fire...
