FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a Director of Financial Aid. The director is responsible for the planning, organization, and administration of the financial aid program at the University. Oversees all aspects of the financial aid operations; ensures overall compliance with federal, state, and institutional regulations; and manages overall data collection and dissemination for reports, surveys, and audits. Ensures the financial aid staff and operation delivers a high-quality, responsive, customer-service orientation to internal and external audiences. The Director of Financial Aid has the authority for making decisions relative to financial aid awarding policies, professional judgment issues, operating policies and procedures, expenditure policies, work guidelines for staff assignments and reassignments, and for departmental priorities in the delivery of student financial aid.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO