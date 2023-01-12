ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Gustus Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

NATICK – Emily Gustus, a native of Natick, was recently initiated into the Bryant University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional...
Framingham State University Advertising For Director of Financial Aid

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a Director of Financial Aid. The director is responsible for the planning, organization, and administration of the financial aid program at the University. Oversees all aspects of the financial aid operations; ensures overall compliance with federal, state, and institutional regulations; and manages overall data collection and dissemination for reports, surveys, and audits. Ensures the financial aid staff and operation delivers a high-quality, responsive, customer-service orientation to internal and external audiences. The Director of Financial Aid has the authority for making decisions relative to financial aid awarding policies, professional judgment issues, operating policies and procedures, expenditure policies, work guidelines for staff assignments and reassignments, and for departmental priorities in the delivery of student financial aid.
Keefe Tech Superintendent Responds To SOURCE Report on Possible Title IX Violations in Athletic Department

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical High School Superintendent of Schools Jon Evans sent out an email to parents yesterday, January 11, in response to a SOURCE report of possible Title IX violations at the regional technical high school based in Framingham. The digital news outlet never received a direct copy from the Superintendent nor heard from any leader at the school after the report was published. Multiple parents forwarded the email to the news outlet. SOURCE wrote the report after hearing from several female athletes at the high school. The email is posted in its entirety below.
Community Policy