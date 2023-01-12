SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, District D, said Friday that he plans to run for Shreveport City Marshal. Boucher said his experience as a Shreveport Fire Chief, Justice of the Peace, and city council member prepared him for the administrative role of City Marshal. He also believes that as City Marshal, he can have an immediate impact in helping the Shreveport Police Department fight crime.

