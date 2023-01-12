Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
ktalnews.com
Locations to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbugs may be more expensive this year, but that won’t stop die-hard fans from enjoying a good crawfish boil. If you’re looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.
KTBS
Arceneaux bound by 11th hour contract legislation signed by Perkins
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Newly elected Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux will have to seek City Council approval for any city contracts over $1 million. This ordinance was passed by the City Council on the last day of the year and signed by former Mayor Adrian Perkins on his way out the door.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
KTBS
Caddo-Bossier Port commission appoints 2023 officers
SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected its officers to lead the Port for the next year. Commissioners selected Walter O. Bigby Jr. to a second term as president. Bigby is a businessman and has been a member of the Port Commission since 2017. He represents Bossier City on the commission.
KSLA
Donald Gaut, Grayson Scott Boucher enter election for Shreveport city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people have announced their plans to run for Shreveport city marshal in the election March 25. On Jan. 13, Grayson Scott Boucher announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal; and on Jan. 15, Donald Gaut announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal. Qualifying of...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back …. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 16h. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
KTBS
Ronald Cothran tapped as new District 8 commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday selected Ronald Cothran as interim commissioner for District 8. Cothran will fill the seat left vacant by former Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council in 2022. Cothran was sworn in by Caddo Clerk of Court Mike...
ktalnews.com
Boucher announces bid for Shreveport City Marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, District D, said Friday that he plans to run for Shreveport City Marshal. Boucher said his experience as a Shreveport Fire Chief, Justice of the Peace, and city council member prepared him for the administrative role of City Marshal. He also believes that as City Marshal, he can have an immediate impact in helping the Shreveport Police Department fight crime.
ktalnews.com
Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 16h. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back …. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride, where many people came together to ride from Louisiana Daquiri through...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
ktalnews.com
Warming trend this weekend leads to a little rain Monday
Warming trend this weekend leads to a little rain …. Warming trend this weekend leads to a little rain Monday. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu.
KTBS
MLK to be honored as Krewe of Harambee rolls Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets. This year's theme is Fantastic...
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
ktalnews.com
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the name of a local man who died after a shooting on Sunday night. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m.
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
ktalnews.com
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
CPSO catches burglar with money taped to his stomach
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made of a Springhill man while in the act of burglarizing a business.
Comments / 0