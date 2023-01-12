ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Locations to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbugs may be more expensive this year, but that won’t stop die-hard fans from enjoying a good crawfish boil. If you’re looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo-Bossier Port commission appoints 2023 officers

SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected its officers to lead the Port for the next year. Commissioners selected Walter O. Bigby Jr. to a second term as president. Bigby is a businessman and has been a member of the Port Commission since 2017. He represents Bossier City on the commission.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses

Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back …. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 16h. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Ronald Cothran tapped as new District 8 commissioner

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday selected Ronald Cothran as interim commissioner for District 8. Cothran will fill the seat left vacant by former Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council in 2022. Cothran was sworn in by Caddo Clerk of Court Mike...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Boucher announces bid for Shreveport City Marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, District D, said Friday that he plans to run for Shreveport City Marshal. Boucher said his experience as a Shreveport Fire Chief, Justice of the Peace, and city council member prepared him for the administrative role of City Marshal. He also believes that as City Marshal, he can have an immediate impact in helping the Shreveport Police Department fight crime.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 16h. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back …. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride, where many people came together to ride from Louisiana Daquiri through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Warming trend this weekend leads to a little rain Monday

Warming trend this weekend leads to a little rain …. Warming trend this weekend leads to a little rain Monday. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

MLK to be honored as Krewe of Harambee rolls Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets. This year's theme is Fantastic...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

What's next for Perkins?

SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport

Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the name of a local man who died after a shooting on Sunday night. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
SHREVEPORT, LA

