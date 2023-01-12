Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
news9.com
Edmond Utility Customer Service Office Closes
Previously located in the city's downtown, Edmond's utility customer service offices and drop box have closed. The free payment kiosk which was at that location has also moved, to the City First Building on East 1st Street. For a full list of payment kiosk locations and other ways to pay...
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful
The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
kswo.com
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
news9.com
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
news9.com
Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Pursuit In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police have arrested a man after leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at the OYO hotel near Northeast 122nd Street and I-35. Police said the Kenneth Christian was allegedly beating his girlfriend in the lobby of...
KOCO
Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
Comments / 0