Edmond, OK

news9.com

Edmond Utility Customer Service Office Closes

Previously located in the city's downtown, Edmond's utility customer service offices and drop box have closed. The free payment kiosk which was at that location has also moved, to the City First Building on East 1st Street. For a full list of payment kiosk locations and other ways to pay...
EDMOND, OK
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Madoc

This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful

The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City

A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Pursuit In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police have arrested a man after leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at the OYO hotel near Northeast 122nd Street and I-35. Police said the Kenneth Christian was allegedly beating his girlfriend in the lobby of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

