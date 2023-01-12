Read full article on original website
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Red Wings
COLORADO AVALANCHE (21-17-3) vs. DETROIT RED WINGS (18-16-7) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings for the first of two matchups this season. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT inside of Ball Arena. The second and final matchup will take place on March 18 at 11 a.m. MT at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against San Jose and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Game 46: Dallas Stars (26-12-7, 59 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, 35...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Sam Montembeault made 38 saves, and forwards Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield - the latter of whom enjoyed a two-point night- found the back of the net to secure a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. A solid team effort gave the Canadiens (18-23-3) their first road win since December 19 against the Arizona Coyotes. Montembeault has been hot of late, stopping 150 pucks in his last four starts and posting a .943 save percentage in that span. With his eighth goal of the present campaign, Dach established a new single-season career high with 27 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Caufield is only four goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career. Captain Nick Suzuki, who assisted on the game-winner, is currently on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A). Martin St-Louis' contingent will look to even their season series against the Jets after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision in Winnipeg on November 3.
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Mailbag: Karlsson trade options for Sharks; Tolvanen potential for Kraken
Here is the Jan. 18 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where would you put the odds of Erik Karlsson being traded between these three possibilities: Before the trade deadline this season, sometime between the end of this season and the trade deadline next season, or not traded at all? -- @BleedingTeal.
NHL
Consistency key to success for Jets, Hurricanes
Crawford says goalie play for Winnipeg, center depth for Carolina leading way. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Marc Crawford, Mark Recchi and Phil Housley will take turns providing inside.
NHL
What to expect on Ryan Miller Night
Fans attending the pregame ceremony should be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank is almost here. On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres will induct goaltending great Ryan Miller into the team's Hall of Fame and raise his No. 30 to the rafters. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Doors to KeyBank Center will open at 4:30 and fans attending the sold-out game are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 so they do not miss the start of the ceremony.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg (18) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.0% (25th) / PK - 82.1% (7th) Predators:. PP - 17.0% (28th) /...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 17.01.23. Wranglers look to finish strong heading into all-star break. The Wranglers continue their five-game road trip this week with three games against the Abbotsford Canucks beginning Wednesday. Calgary went winless against the Henderson Silver Knights in their last two games which is only the second...
