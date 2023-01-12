Read full article on original website
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
MSP: Northern Michigan man arrested after accusing women of stealing his meth, holding them hostage
A Northern Michigan man is behind bars after allegedly holding two women hostage Saturday morning, a situation sparked by allegations of stolen meth.
Isabella Co. woman accused of secretly harassing daughter online
ISABELLA CO., Michigan (WNEM) — An Isabella County woman has been charged with aggravated stalking of two teenagers, one of whom was her own daughter according to authorities. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 19, 2022, they took a report from two sets of parents regarding...
New Details: Lake City Man Sentenced for Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes
UPDATE 01/12/23 1:46 p.m. Detectives started investigating on May 20, 2022 after a report of inappropriate messages and a possible relationship between 43-year-old Nelson and a 13-year-old. Nelson was arraigned in July for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, and was released...
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Michigan State Police Respond to Armed Barricade in Manistee County
Michigan State Police responded to an armed barricade in Wellston on Saturday morning. According to the State Police, their Emergency Support Team responded to the scene on Lily Road, located in Manistee County. Troopers say they took the man into custody without incident. 9&10 will update this article as we...
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a 41-year-old man who is wanted on multiple felony warrants. According to the Fifth District, Christopher Anthony is wanted for felony domestic assault, fleeing and eluding, child neglect and obstruction of justice. He is described as standing 5 feet, 7...
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023
Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
Woman who left 29 cats outside veterinary clinic sentenced to probation
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman who left more than two dozen cats outside of a veterinary clinic was sentenced to probation on Friday. Kathy Jasinski pleaded guilty last month to a charge of attempted abandonment of four to nine animals. Prior story: Woman responsible for abandoning 29...
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel
Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Michigan’s Most Wanted – The State’s Top 6 Sought After Criminals
Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list is a list that no one wants to be on. However, there are some people that just can't help themselves, including the six individuals that we're about to show you. The six criminals below didn't want to be on Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list but they sure...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
