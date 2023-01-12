ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

abc17news.com

Isabella Co. woman accused of secretly harassing daughter online

ISABELLA CO., Michigan (WNEM) — An Isabella County woman has been charged with aggravated stalking of two teenagers, one of whom was her own daughter according to authorities. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 19, 2022, they took a report from two sets of parents regarding...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a 41-year-old man who is wanted on multiple felony warrants. According to the Fifth District, Christopher Anthony is wanted for felony domestic assault, fleeing and eluding, child neglect and obstruction of justice. He is described as standing 5 feet, 7...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
CADILLAC, MI
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023

Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWMTCw

Woman who left 29 cats outside veterinary clinic sentenced to probation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman who left more than two dozen cats outside of a veterinary clinic was sentenced to probation on Friday. Kathy Jasinski pleaded guilty last month to a charge of attempted abandonment of four to nine animals. Prior story: Woman responsible for abandoning 29...
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel

Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
