The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TNCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK DayCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Local Inspections, Fraud and MarijuanaCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Be Prepared for Severe WeatherCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Charleston Tex - Mex at La CabanasCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
WTVC
Stuck dam spill gate at Carters Lake in Chatsworth prompts 'emergency mode' Tuesday
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — All is well now, but a stuck spill gate at Carters Lake in Chattanooga prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to go into 'emergency mode' Tuesday morning. The gate stuck in the open position forced the Corps to issue an alert for possible flooding in...
WTVC
Pedestrian struck on I-24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is back open. A pedestrian was hit on I-24 east near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night, TDOT cameras show. The incident happened at mile marker 177.2. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is blocked at...
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WTVC
1 pet dead, another missing after house fire in Red Bank Tuesday, HCOEM says
RED BANK, Tenn. — A home renter's pet cat is dead and another is missing after a house fire in Red Bank Tuesday, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says. HCOEM say the renter reported that his house at 150 Goodson Avenue was on fire at around 6p.m.:
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
wvlt.tv
One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
WTVC
High School Hoops! Lafayette vs Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The second game of High School Hoops is here! For this game we are traveling down to Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia to watch Lafayette High School battle Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High. Watch tonight, Tuesday, at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
WTVC
Several charged after police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN — Multiple people were arrested after a high-speed police chase of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash, Chattanooga police say. CPD says the stolen vehicle collided with multiple other vehicles before coming to rest at 6800 Lee Highway:. CPD says those in the vehicle had active...
Commissioner leaves meeting after heated debate about McAlister’s incident
Knox County deputies did not attend the commission meeting after being requested to speak about their involvement in an incident that led to a teen being fired at a restaurant in November 2022.
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
WTVC
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
wvlt.tv
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died and multiple were injured, including two children, in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street around 3:15 on Jan. 17. The crash involved...
WTVC
Former Hixson volunteer youth pastor, PTA president charged with child molestation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former volunteer youth pastor at the Abba's House church in Hixson and former PTA president at Wolftever Creek Elementary School in Hamilton County now faces child molestation charges and aggravated sexual battery charges. Sydney Moore says met Dustin Spillers while he was working with youth...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is a 15-year-old, 5’8”, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she left her home...
WTVC
With Chattanooga's life expectancy lower, experts identify what steps we need to take
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a crisis in Chattanooga: low-life expectancy. And the city is working to address the 3 most important tenants to a long happy life: diet, fitness, and mental health. Every day Kyle House helps folks work to become their best selves. "Watching people grow and you...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged.
WTVC
Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning
Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
WTVC
Hit and run: SUV strikes teen bicylist in Chattanooga; Driver turns herself in later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces charges after police say she struck a teenager on his bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say she fled the scene, but turned herself in later Monday evening. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 20th...
WTVC
MLK Jr. Day is a day of Service with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn - Elijah Smith shares his story of seeing Martin Luther King Jr. in person and how this has effected his work at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Stay connected with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Follow This N That on our social media accounts.
