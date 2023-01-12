ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Legendary county band Alabama to headline 2023 Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Legendary country band Alabama will kick off entertainment at the State Fair’s Maine Stage in 2023, Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Tuesday. The band will jumpstart 11 nights of entertainment at the fair, headlining on Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Opening for them is the rock-turned-country band, Exile.
Wisconsin woman advocates for thyroid cancer awareness after diagnosis

MILWAUKEE — The American Thyroid Association said thyroid cancer is less common compared to other cancers like breast or colon. In 2021, 44,000 people were diagnosed with it. While it’s a less common cancer, Beth Madecky is still living with the diagnosis. After experiencing neck pain, she figured...
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
State emergency officials say California has seen record setting wild weather

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For weeks scenes involving wild weather have meant the state’s emergency services headquarters have been running 24 hours a day. David Lawrence is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service and is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, but has been calling Sacramento home since the wild weather began. He said the state has seen lots of record-breaking weather since New Year’s Eve.
Winter storm expected to impact travel plans midweek

A winter storm will move through midweek, bringing mainly snow through the Badger State. Let's break down everything you need to know. The main impacts will affect the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the state will see mainly snow, but some will get rain and a wintry mix.
California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and...
Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
Tracking the threat for severe storms Wednesday night

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front later on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall could lead to minor flooding. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms developing late on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the...
