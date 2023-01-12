Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Legendary county band Alabama to headline 2023 Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Legendary country band Alabama will kick off entertainment at the State Fair’s Maine Stage in 2023, Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Tuesday. The band will jumpstart 11 nights of entertainment at the fair, headlining on Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Opening for them is the rock-turned-country band, Exile.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin woman advocates for thyroid cancer awareness after diagnosis
MILWAUKEE — The American Thyroid Association said thyroid cancer is less common compared to other cancers like breast or colon. In 2021, 44,000 people were diagnosed with it. While it’s a less common cancer, Beth Madecky is still living with the diagnosis. After experiencing neck pain, she figured...
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
spectrumnews1.com
State emergency officials say California has seen record setting wild weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For weeks scenes involving wild weather have meant the state’s emergency services headquarters have been running 24 hours a day. David Lawrence is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service and is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, but has been calling Sacramento home since the wild weather began. He said the state has seen lots of record-breaking weather since New Year’s Eve.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm expected to impact travel plans midweek
A winter storm will move through midweek, bringing mainly snow through the Badger State. Let's break down everything you need to know. The main impacts will affect the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the state will see mainly snow, but some will get rain and a wintry mix.
spectrumnews1.com
California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County captures 33B gallons of stormwater from winter storms
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday. That amount of water...
spectrumnews1.com
Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
spectrumnews1.com
Tracking the threat for severe storms Wednesday night
Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front later on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall could lead to minor flooding. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms developing late on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the...
spectrumnews1.com
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0