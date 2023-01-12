Burning Man sues BLM over approval of geothermal exploration project in Gerlach

Burning Man is suing the Bureau of Land Management over its approval of a geothermal exploration project in Gerlach.

The art festival and several Nevada environmental groups claim the federal approval of a company's plans to explore geothermal options near the small town would have detrimental effects on the community and natural resources, according to the lawsuit filed this week.

Ormat Technologies has proposed geothermal exploration on BLM-administered land that includes construction of 19 geothermal wells and well pads, approximately 2.8 miles of new and improved roads and associated facilities on the western edge of the Black Rock Playa.

Burning Man, Friends of Black Rock/High Rock Inc., Friends of Nevada Wilderness, a Gerlach resident and a water rights holder allege multiple federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, were not complied with when the federal government found no significant impact would be incurred by approval of the project.

Approval of the Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project also overlooks the bigger issue of long-term development by Ormat, according to the lawsuit.

Ormat had previously proposed two new geothermal plants, an overhead power line and several miles of above-ground pipelines. Ormat withdrew that plan after it went through a pre-scoping period in late 2020 and has instead submitted the plan for exploration.

Ormat counters that the lawsuit has no merit.

The company “looks forward to prevailing in the lawsuit and continuing its contribution to Nevada’s green energy, zero emissions future, which will offset some of the copious amounts of fossil fuels the Burning Man Project annually emits in the Black Rock Desert,” according to Zamir Dahbash, spokesperson for the company.

The lawsuit marks the second Northern Nevada site with a proposed Ormat project tied up in litigation.

Environmental groups have alleged a proposed geothermal project located in Dixie Valley east of Fallon would impact a toad found only in the Dixie Valley area. Ormat is now seeking approval for a smaller project at that site.

The impacts of development

Since 1993, Burning Man has held its fire-themed festival, which now brings up to 70,000 people to BLM-administered property in the Black Rock Desert outside Gerlach.

The town has a population of under 200 residents and is considered the gateway to the annual festival as well as the Black Rock National Conservation Area. Burning Man has purchased and developed several commercial properties and businesses around Gerlach, and several art and recreational trails are proposed for the area.

“People travel to Gerlach to experience the solitude of the vast open spaces and undeveloped vistas present in the Black Rock Desert,” according to the suit.

The exploration project and ensuing development threatens those experiences and investments made by Burning Man “by industrializing a portion of the Black Rock NCA with the introduction of noise, traffic, light, and presence of the drilling infrastructure…”

The project is inconsistent with the Resource Management Plan for the Black Rock National Conservation Area, according to the lawsuit, and lighting associated with the exploration would impact the region’s famed dark skies. Northwestern Nevada is known to have some of the darkest skies in the continental U.S.

Development would be less than a half-mile from Gerlach, and some of the wells are proposed for sites adjacent to hot springs that are relied upon by the local community for tourism and as a water source. The exploration project threatens these hot springs, according to the lawsuit.

One of those springs is the Great Boiling Springs, a network of natural pools and mud volcanoes. The fossilized water in the springs is thousands of years old, and the springs are eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Since 2004, UNLV researchers have studied the Great Boiling Springs for microbes that could help unlock the secret to the origin of life.

One of the proposed wells is adjacent to the springs and would likely impact them, according to the lawsuit.

Drilling and operating the wells could require up to 36.9 million gallons of water over the five-year exploration.

The BLM declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Burning Man did not return calls to the Reno Gazette Journal.

