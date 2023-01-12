Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:07 p.m. EST
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe. The 71st Miss Universe Competition was held Saturday night in New Orleans. At the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. She beamed when her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and Gabriel was handed a bouquet of flowers and crowned with a tiara. Competition representatives say Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Rights to the pageant once partly owned by former President Donald Trump were bought last year by a Thai business tycoon and transgender activist for $20 million.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
John Kelly was forced to deal with 'fights' between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence, NYT journalist says
Ivanka Trump wanted to be the first lady in a "ceremonial" sense, according to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt.
Fox News Host Confronts Republican Governor on CRT Ban: 'Not Being Taught'
Newly sworn-in Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream.
Comments / 0