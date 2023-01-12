ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

A new art installation is opening in Cathedral Square this week

MILWAUKEE — The Cathedral Square Christmas trees may be gone, but the park will still shine on throughout the first half of the year. “Lightfield,” opening on Jan. 19 and running through May 5, “will transform Cathedral Square Park into an immersive public art installation.”. The art...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Interactive bus stops aims to fight gun violence

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. It’s an issue city leaders and community members said they will continue to combat. One Milwaukee mother is helping people impacted by gun violence share their stories. Debra Gillispe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Dodge County facing shortage of prosecutors in court system

JUNEAU, Wis.— The Dodge County Court system is facing shortages of prosecutors and is currently without a district attorney. The former DA is no longer in his position and multiple prosecutors started retiring around the same time. Dale Schmidt is in his third term as sheriff for Dodge County....
DODGE COUNTY, WI

