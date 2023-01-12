Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
KATU.com
Driver arrested after car leaves Historic Columbia River Highway, ends up in a tree
CORBETT, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove his car off the Historic Columbia River Highway Saturday night near the Vista House. The car was suspended in a tree. Corbett Fire responded and was able to reach the driver using a high-angle rope rescue.
KATU.com
'It's a collaborative effort:' Officials urge all to pay attention to cyclists on roads
Portland, ORE — You may remember about a month ago KATU reported on John Baker, a cyclist who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit him and left. "He’s truly my best friend. It truly hurts to see him like this," said Olivia Baker,...
KATU.com
Clackamas County records five homicides in 2022
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County, Oregon's third most populated county, recorded five homicides through 2022. Of the five homicides, there were four cases of homicidal violence, as two victims were killed in the same incident. Here is a breakdown of the incidents and legal outcomes, courtesy of the Clackamas...
KATU.com
Police investigate fatal crash Sunday morning in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in southeast Portland. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue. Police say that when officers from East Precinct arrived, they found one of the...
KATU.com
Oregon Zoo surpasses 2 million followers on TikTok
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo hit a social media milestone this week, surpassing 2 million followers on TikTok along with over 40 million likes, according to a press release form the Oregon Zoo. “This is an exciting milestone because it means our conservation and animal care stories are...
KATU.com
Portland man suffers devastating loss but continues giving his time to build community
Jimmy Wilson is a Portland native who contributes endless hours to help his neighbors. Even after dealing with some of his own personal struggles, he has found a way to continue his giving spirit. We met up with Jimmy while he was delivering food on one of his regular routes...
KATU.com
Portland Police adds new tools to combat spiking fentanyl use
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police said as they track overdose deaths, they're increasingly worried about fentanyl use. Lieutenant Christopher Lindsey said PPB responded to just over 80 overdose deaths in 2020, 135 in 2021, then 156 last year. He expects those numbers to climb as his team wraps up the 2022 report.
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: January 13-15
Start dreaming about getting back out on the water! The 63rd annual Portland Boat Show is at the Portland Expo Center Friday until 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15. Celebrate folk, Americana, and roots music at...
KATU.com
How one Central Oregon nonprofit is helping bridge the gaps in child care
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the help of an $8.2 million state grant, the nonprofit NeighborImpact is alleviating some challenges faced by the child care industry. The organization is using the grant to expand its services with more recruitment, grants, and training for child care providers through its Child Care Expansion Project.
KATU.com
Cornelius man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last September. Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, entered the plea Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says that on Sept. 11, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. his wife Sonia Bahena called police because Torres-Amaro had turned violent during an argument.
KATU.com
Docs and emails: Reports of Adams' mistreatment called a 'liability for the city'
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are starting to get a clearer picture of the complaints against Sam Adams from city hall staff. In documents and emails obtained by KATU via a Freedom of Information Act request, KATU News has learned that several people came forward to complain about the actions of Sam Adams while working for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. According to the documents, several employees across multiple departments reached out to city human resources about Adams' behavior. Several alleged instances documented describe Adams talking down to female city employees, leaving some in tears.
KATU.com
Woodburn sues state agency, treasurer over community center funds
WOODBURN, Ore. — The city of Woodburn is taking legal action against an Oregon state agency and the Oregon state treasurer. It comes after the city says it was notified by Oregon’s Department of Administrative Services that it would not issue bonds to fund a $15 million grant awarded by the state Legislature in 2021.
KATU.com
Portland area events, service projects celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Each year, the nation celebrates the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service that honors the civil rights leader and his dedication to helping others in your community. On Monday, Jan. 16., there are many service opportunities in...
KATU.com
Mayor to appoint members of commission that draws up Portland's new geographic districts
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the first big steps for Portland's government transition is expected in the next couple of weeks. Voters approved changes to Portland's government makeup in the November election. Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to appoint a 13-member Independent District Commission at the January 25 meeting....
KATU.com
Kaiser workers picket over staffing levels
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Kaiser Permanente workers picketed outside of Sunnyside Medical Center on Friday. Their beef is not over the terms of their employment. They say they are happy with their contract, have great pay and benefits, and find their work gratifying. But they say their current workload exceeds levels they saw during the pandemic, and they face critical staffing levels. And that is causing them to make tough decisions about patient care.
Comments / 0