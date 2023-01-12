ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Clackamas County records five homicides in 2022

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County, Oregon's third most populated county, recorded five homicides through 2022. Of the five homicides, there were four cases of homicidal violence, as two victims were killed in the same incident. Here is a breakdown of the incidents and legal outcomes, courtesy of the Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate fatal crash Sunday morning in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in southeast Portland. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue. Police say that when officers from East Precinct arrived, they found one of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Zoo surpasses 2 million followers on TikTok

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo hit a social media milestone this week, surpassing 2 million followers on TikTok along with over 40 million likes, according to a press release form the Oregon Zoo. “This is an exciting milestone because it means our conservation and animal care stories are...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police adds new tools to combat spiking fentanyl use

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police said as they track overdose deaths, they're increasingly worried about fentanyl use. Lieutenant Christopher Lindsey said PPB responded to just over 80 overdose deaths in 2020, 135 in 2021, then 156 last year. He expects those numbers to climb as his team wraps up the 2022 report.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: January 13-15

Start dreaming about getting back out on the water! The 63rd annual Portland Boat Show is at the Portland Expo Center Friday until 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15. Celebrate folk, Americana, and roots music at...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

How one Central Oregon nonprofit is helping bridge the gaps in child care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the help of an $8.2 million state grant, the nonprofit NeighborImpact is alleviating some challenges faced by the child care industry. The organization is using the grant to expand its services with more recruitment, grants, and training for child care providers through its Child Care Expansion Project.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cornelius man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last September. Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, entered the plea Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says that on Sept. 11, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. his wife Sonia Bahena called police because Torres-Amaro had turned violent during an argument.
CORNELIUS, OR
KATU.com

Docs and emails: Reports of Adams' mistreatment called a 'liability for the city'

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are starting to get a clearer picture of the complaints against Sam Adams from city hall staff. In documents and emails obtained by KATU via a Freedom of Information Act request, KATU News has learned that several people came forward to complain about the actions of Sam Adams while working for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. According to the documents, several employees across multiple departments reached out to city human resources about Adams' behavior. Several alleged instances documented describe Adams talking down to female city employees, leaving some in tears.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woodburn sues state agency, treasurer over community center funds

WOODBURN, Ore. — The city of Woodburn is taking legal action against an Oregon state agency and the Oregon state treasurer. It comes after the city says it was notified by Oregon’s Department of Administrative Services that it would not issue bonds to fund a $15 million grant awarded by the state Legislature in 2021.
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Kaiser workers picket over staffing levels

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Kaiser Permanente workers picketed outside of Sunnyside Medical Center on Friday. Their beef is not over the terms of their employment. They say they are happy with their contract, have great pay and benefits, and find their work gratifying. But they say their current workload exceeds levels they saw during the pandemic, and they face critical staffing levels. And that is causing them to make tough decisions about patient care.
CLACKAMAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy