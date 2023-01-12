ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Blue Cross fights back: It’s appealing NC’s pick of Aetna for health plan. What comes next?

By Lars Dolder, Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, Teddy Rosenbluth
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuYau_0kCem3s300

Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with Aetna.

The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health Plan’s previous procurement and contracting process,” Sara Lang, a Blue Cross NC spokesperson, said in a news release.

The company further accused the state of making its decision based on “limited information and arbitrary scoring.”

“Blue Cross NC is proud of our long record of serving North Carolina’s teachers, state employees, first responders, county and city employees, and their families,” said Dr. Tunde Sotunde, Blue Cross NC’s president and CEO, in the release. “State Health Plan members are more than customers, they are our neighbors, our friends and our family, and we have filed this protest to ensure the best outcome for them, for taxpayers, and for our state.”

READ MORE: What NC teachers, state employees, retirees need to know about the health insurance change

North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell announced the State Health Plan board’s decision Jan. 4 to replace Blue Cross with Aetna. The decision evoked immediate consternation and speculation from many state employees as to whether the move was in their best interests.

But Folwell argued the shift would save money and improve health care access for state workers.

“Partnering with Aetna, which already employs over 10,000 people in North Carolina, will create a lot of new opportunities for the Plan and the members we serve,” he said in a release.

In response to Blue Cross NC’s protest, Folwell affirmed his department’s decision and restated a commitment to transparency, a frequent theme in his speeches.

“We welcome the opportunity to engage in a factual, thoughtful and transparent review of the State Health Plan’s contracting process for third party administration services going into effect two years from now,” Folwell said in a statement. “Just like Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has the right to point fingers at everyone else for losing the contract after 44 years, the State Health Plan, Board of Trustees, professional staff and I all have a duty to seek the best financial value and member service for those that teach, protect and serve as well as taxpayers like them.”

Lang questioned why the request for proposals, during the bidding process, reduced the evaluation of the company “to a list of yes or no questions” and collected “no further information or details on service levels and capabilities.”

In an email to The News & Observer, Jim Bostian, Aetna’s North Carolina president, said the company “intends to deliver” on its proposal, ensuring state workers have access to high-quality, affordable benefits.

“The hundreds of Aetna employees dedicated to this seamless transition will continue their work without distraction,” Bostian said.

Another bidder, United Healthcare, also filed a protest, Folwell’s office said in a news release Friday evening.

What happens next

Following a formal protest, the state can either choose to accept the company’s request for a meeting, or deny the appeal within 10 days, according to the RFP.

“If the protest meeting is granted, the Executive Administrator will attempt to schedule the meeting within 30 calendar days after receipt of the letter, or as soon as possible thereafter,” the RFP says. “Within 10 calendar days from the date of the protest meeting, the Executive Administrator will respond to Vendor in writing with the Executive Administrator’s decision.”

State Health Plan Director Sam Watts, the executive administrator responsible for evaluating protest meeting requests, said Thursday he couldn’t comment at that time beyond Folwell’s latest statement.

Blue Cross NC also said while its first step is the appeal via the treasurer’s office, it would pursue other available remedies. Asked what those remedies were, Lang said she would need to follow up on that question but did not respond to subsequent inquiries about the question.

Provider networks

Aetna and Blue Cross NC have given differing accounts of how extensively provider networks would change in 2025.

In a press release, Blue Cross NC argued that its “network of provider locations” was 38% larger than Aetna’s. Blue Cross said that could force some plan members to change doctors or travel farther for in-network coverage.

Aetna countered that statistic with its own, which says that 98% of Blue Cross NC’s 2021 claims came from providers in Aetna’s network. Aetna also said that it’s working to add more providers to its network.

Fielder said it’s possible that both statistics are true but that Aetna’s measure is probably the most relevant one to plan members.

However, he added that it matters what types of services are included in the 2% of claims out of Aetna’s network.

“If they’re especially high-cost or high-value services that can’t be easily obtained elsewhere, then enrollees might still care quite a lot even though the number of claims is small,” he said.

Allison Rice, an emeritus law professor at Duke who studies health policy, said it’s also possible that Aetna covers most of the same providers as Blue Cross in urban areas, where the bulk of the claims are coming from, but lags behind in rural areas. That would explain why Aetna matches up with the majority of claims but are outmatched by Blue Cross on provider locations.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, subscribe to the Under the Dome politics newsletter from The News & Observer and the NC Insider and follow our weekly Under the Dome podcast at campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 1

Related
beckersasc.com

Certificate of need changes in the Carolinas: What ASCs need to know in 2023

Certificate of need laws could change drastically in North and South Carolina in the next year, according to a Jan. 11 article in JDSupra from the law firm Nexsen Pruet. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has proposed to increase the threshold for capital expenditures that require a certificate of need to more than $5 million and the threshold for equipment acquisitions that require a CON to more than $2 million. Additionally, these thresholds will be indexed to account for inflation. These amendments now await the South Carolina General Assembly to take action.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
columbuscountynews.com

Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Announces Grant Cycle

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The key objectives for 2023 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2023 for selected innovative projects. Application information is now online...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

State Is Ending Extra Pandemic-Based Food Benefits In March

Over the last three years, it’s often seemed as though local, state and federal government benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be never-ending. Apparently, that’s not the case. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the State of North Carolina announced in a press release that extra benefits in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper signs Executive Order to protect state’s Information Technology Infrastructure

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The Order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
22K+
Followers
366
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy