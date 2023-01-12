Read full article on original website
500 Black Tuxedos event showcases Milwaukee community
The goal of the annual 500 Black Tuxedo Event: dressing up young men to provide them a physical reminder of what they’re worth and what they can be.
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
WISN
Waukesha installs defibrillators in 9 parks
The city of Waukesha installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in nine parks. The AEDs are protected from inclement weather, direct sunlight and dust with a polycarbonate case and thermostat-controlled heater inside that ensure AED pads and emergency medication remain at safe operating temperatures. To access lifesaving equipment, bystanders call 911...
WISN
Renaissance Theaterworks Celebrating 30 years
Renaissance Theaterworks is celebrating 30 years in Milwaukee with the Midwest premiere of Pulitzer Prize winning play. "Cost Of Living" just finished its run on Broadway and is set to debut here in Milwaukee on Jan. 20 and will run through Feb. 12. The play compares two relations between disabled...
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with an arrest Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. The arrest happened around 6 p.m. Police haven't answered our questions yet about what led to this standoff, but FOX6 viewers started calling our newsroom about this before 5 p.m. When we...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
When Nick woke up Thursday morning, he was alone on the bus -- parked outside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mom soon got a text saying he never made it to school.
WISN
Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed
MILWAUKEE — Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a...
Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love
I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, woman shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 39th and North Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shots were fired around 11 a.m. The victims, a man, 44, and woman, 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Investigators are looking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16. Reminder: Collection...
WISN
Milwaukee's south side introduces new 'community prosecutors'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Milwaukee Police Department introduced Friday new community prosecutors for the city's south side. It's a two-decade-old program, but due to funding, Milwaukee Police District 6 has been without one for at least five years. And yet, not many people know...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
thecottagejournal.com
Step Inside Architect Wade Weissmann’s Lakeside Retreat
Architect Wade Weissmann has spent the last 25 years designing classically inspired estates around the world. Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his firm, Wade Weissmann Architecture, has been praised for its attention to craftsmanship and design detail and for lending homeowners a feeling of resort living right at home. When a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver
MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
Shorewood man battling MS faces new hurdle because of a reckless driver
A Shorewood man already battling multiple sclerosis (MS) faces a long recovery after being hit by a reckless driver.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
