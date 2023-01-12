Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathPen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Breaking the Chains: Uncovering the Dark Reality of Human Trafficking in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’
MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
lowellsfirstlook.com
Foreman St. Between Hudson St. and Lincoln Ave. Closed Jan. 18-22
We received the following press release from the City of Lowell. FOREMAN STREET BETWEEN HUDSON STREET AND LINCOLN AVENUE WILL BE CLOSED FROM JANUARY 18TH THROUGH JANUARY 22ND FOR MANHOLE REPAIRS. DETOUR WILL BE LINCOLN AVENUE TO HUNT ST. PLEASE FOLLOW THE SIGNAGE. WE APOLOGIZE IN ADVANCE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
WWMTCw
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
Deer fencing chosen over a targeted cull in Norton Shores to help protect property
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
‘Elements of bad faith’ in Muskegon’s transfer of public lake access to developer, judge finds
MUSKEGON, MI – A judge used pointed language in refusing to toss a lawsuit that challenges the city of Muskegon’s transfer of property with Muskegon Lake public access to a developer. “The court finds that elements of bad faith accompany the transfer of the real estate and the...
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
WOOD
Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday
The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s
Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
Today is MLK Day – Will You Get Your Mail?
Today is MLK Day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, and it is a Federal holiday. So, you may be wondering what is closed and what might be open. For one thing, many schools are closed to honor Dr. King. However, to answer your question will I get my mail, no...
muskegonchannel.com
Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for STEAM Along The Lakeshore May 6th
The push? Help to teach young people the benefits of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Truth be told, they all go hand in hand in some way or another. The challenge? Engaging these young minds in ways that inspire, motivate and drive them to drop the entertainment they have today....which, let's be honest...we'd have a pretty hard time putting down too compared to an Atari 2600. Add in things like Tic Tok and YouTube and the level of input to a sponge of a little mind...well, keeping as far ahead as we can to help them learn is the mission we have as adults.
lowellsfirstlook.com
Keeping Lowell Safe: Police Beat for December 2022
Thieves are becoming more brazen in Lowell, and Police Chief Chris Hurst says people should be wary about keeping anything valuable in their cars. While locking your doors may have been enough to ward off criminals in the past, they have now started breaking windows to steal things of value that they can see in vehicles.
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
19-year-old seriously injured when pickup, box truck collide on M-6
Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on M-6 southeast of Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Comments / 0