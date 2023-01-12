ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

MLive

Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’

MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
MUSKEGON, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Foreman St. Between Hudson St. and Lincoln Ave. Closed Jan. 18-22

We received the following press release from the City of Lowell. FOREMAN STREET BETWEEN HUDSON STREET AND LINCOLN AVENUE WILL BE CLOSED FROM JANUARY 18TH THROUGH JANUARY 22ND FOR MANHOLE REPAIRS. DETOUR WILL BE LINCOLN AVENUE TO HUNT ST. PLEASE FOLLOW THE SIGNAGE. WE APOLOGIZE IN ADVANCE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
LOWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
100.5 The River

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday

The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for STEAM Along The Lakeshore May 6th

The push? Help to teach young people the benefits of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Truth be told, they all go hand in hand in some way or another. The challenge? Engaging these young minds in ways that inspire, motivate and drive them to drop the entertainment they have today....which, let's be honest...we'd have a pretty hard time putting down too compared to an Atari 2600. Add in things like Tic Tok and YouTube and the level of input to a sponge of a little mind...well, keeping as far ahead as we can to help them learn is the mission we have as adults.
MUSKEGON, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Keeping Lowell Safe: Police Beat for December 2022

Thieves are becoming more brazen in Lowell, and Police Chief Chris Hurst says people should be wary about keeping anything valuable in their cars. While locking your doors may have been enough to ward off criminals in the past, they have now started breaking windows to steal things of value that they can see in vehicles.
LOWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
KALAMAZOO, MI

