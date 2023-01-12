Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud
The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
decrypt.co
Mark Cuban Will Be Deposed for Promoting Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager
Cuban’s request to have his deposition in a recent lawsuit against Voyager split into two sessions was denied by court order yesterday. American billionaire Mark Cuban will be deposed in court next month as part of an ongoing lawsuit against him by disgruntled customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, who allege Cuban misrepresented the firm in promotional materials.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams
Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
Gizmodo
Bill Gates Says He'll Eventually Sell Everything He Owns to Fund His Philanthropies
Microsoft founder Bill Gates said he will donate a vast amount of his fortune to his philanthropic endeavors including much of the farmland he currently owns. Gates is currently the seventh richest man in the world with a net worth of $103.6 billion according to Forbes, and he’s now pledging to give away most of his billions.
u.today
XRP Can't Be Confiscated by Government, Says Ex-Ripple Director, Here Are 3 Reasons Why
Ripple's former director of developer relations, Mat Hamilton, once again addressed the XRP community, clarifying rumors of a possible government buyback of the token from the market. Like last time, he stated that such a course of action would not be possible, the main reason being that the value of digital assets is ascribed by their users.
Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred (Jan. 11)
Jan 11 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 11 story has been corrected to remove reference to EmsanaRx as part of a nonprofit coalition in the fifth paragraph) Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Top 8 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2023
It has long been no secret that cryptocurrency has a stable position and is gaining momentum in digital assets. The price of widespread cryptocurrencies increases as interest in them increases, and demand for them rises. Therefore, it should be no surprise that many investors aim to buy and hold popular cryptocurrencies.
NBC Miami
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
NBC Miami
Life Expectancy Can Have a Greater Impact Than Even Record High Inflation on How Long Your Retirement Savings Will Last
Longevity can have a greater impact on how long retirement money lasts than today's record high inflation, according to a new report. Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute, recommends a three-pronged approach to savings combining Social Security benefits, a guaranteed lifetime income product and investments. There are several key...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
techaiapp.com
SEC Charges Genesis and Gemini — Winklevoss Says Regulator’s Lawsuit Is ‘Super Lame’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG). “Through this unregistered offering, Genesis and Gemini raised billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors,” the SEC alleged.
NBC Miami
As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy
Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
Gemini escalates battle with billionaire Barry Silbert, terminates its ‘Earn’ product
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winkelvoss said in an open letter that DCG’s Genesis owes its customers $900 million.
zycrypto.com
Samsung Bitcoin ETF Goes Live in Hong Kong
South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, will launch a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), opening up the possibility for exposure to Bitcoin in one of Asia’s biggest markets. The company’s asset management arm is looking to track the spot price of Bitcoin as it floats an ETF investment opportunity rooted in both Bitcoin and micro-bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
