NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
decrypt.co

Mark Cuban Will Be Deposed for Promoting Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager

Cuban’s request to have his deposition in a recent lawsuit against Voyager split into two sessions was denied by court order yesterday. American billionaire Mark Cuban will be deposed in court next month as part of an ongoing lawsuit against him by disgruntled customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, who allege Cuban misrepresented the firm in promotional materials.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
Gizmodo

Bill Gates Says He'll Eventually Sell Everything He Owns to Fund His Philanthropies

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said he will donate a vast amount of his fortune to his philanthropic endeavors including much of the farmland he currently owns. Gates is currently the seventh richest man in the world with a net worth of $103.6 billion according to Forbes, and he’s now pledging to give away most of his billions.
u.today

XRP Can't Be Confiscated by Government, Says Ex-Ripple Director, Here Are 3 Reasons Why

Ripple's former director of developer relations, Mat Hamilton, once again addressed the XRP community, clarifying rumors of a possible government buyback of the token from the market. Like last time, he stated that such a course of action would not be possible, the main reason being that the value of digital assets is ascribed by their users.
Reuters

Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred (Jan. 11)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 11 story has been corrected to remove reference to EmsanaRx as part of a nonprofit coalition in the fifth paragraph) Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Top 8 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2023

It has long been no secret that cryptocurrency has a stable position and is gaining momentum in digital assets. The price of widespread cryptocurrencies increases as interest in them increases, and demand for them rises. Therefore, it should be no surprise that many investors aim to buy and hold popular cryptocurrencies.
NBC Miami

10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
techaiapp.com

SEC Charges Genesis and Gemini — Winklevoss Says Regulator’s Lawsuit Is ‘Super Lame’ – Regulation Bitcoin News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG). “Through this unregistered offering, Genesis and Gemini raised billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors,” the SEC alleged.
NBC Miami

As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy

Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
zycrypto.com

Samsung Bitcoin ETF Goes Live in Hong Kong

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, will launch a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), opening up the possibility for exposure to Bitcoin in one of Asia’s biggest markets. The company’s asset management arm is looking to track the spot price of Bitcoin as it floats an ETF investment opportunity rooted in both Bitcoin and micro-bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

