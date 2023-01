Decoding Zoning: plans for 2023

2023 is a big year for local planners. Photo by NOOGAtoday

.” —In today’s installment of Decoding Zoning ), we’re diving into why this year will be so big for city and county planning.According to Reuter, 2023 will be all about having a good sense of, and what zoning changes can be made to address potential problems before they arise.This will be an opportunity to understand, among others. Along with two consulting teams —— the RPA will dig into all of these issues as much as possible.. In the first quarter of the year, however, the consultants and RPA will focus onas best as possible.When we spoke with Reuter, he told us that they were working to have aout to the public soon. You can stay updated on the RPA’s website + the zoning code update website ” —