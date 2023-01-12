ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Ted Rivers

The Best TV Shows Set in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history, beautiful landscapes, and a diverse culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From animated comedies to supernatural dramas, Virginia has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Will King Charles retain the relationship with Virginia that Queen Elizabeth had?

Should King Charles visit America will he stop in Virginia?. Royal expert Marlene Koenig once said that Virginia was the state most visited by the late Queen Elizabeth II whose last trek to the Commonwealth was in 2007 after the Virginia Tech shootings. When the Monarch passed away in September 2022 her relationship with the State was reflected upon and Senator Tim Kaine said her demise would be felt personally.
VIRGINIA STATE

