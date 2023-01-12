Should King Charles visit America will he stop in Virginia?. Royal expert Marlene Koenig once said that Virginia was the state most visited by the late Queen Elizabeth II whose last trek to the Commonwealth was in 2007 after the Virginia Tech shootings. When the Monarch passed away in September 2022 her relationship with the State was reflected upon and Senator Tim Kaine said her demise would be felt personally.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO